A 49-year-old Norwalk woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a physical altercation in the village of Norwalk Dec. 22, 2018.
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the residence of Colleen Marie Scholze after a witness said she was engaged in a physical confrontation with a man. The caller said the man was bleeding from the ear.
Scholze reportedly told police she slapped the man and that “he’s lucky to be alive.” The man said the cut on his ear was from Scholze biting him.
Scholze was referred for battery and disorderly conduct.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Jessica Dawn Cram, 31, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for marijuana possession as she was being booked into the Monroe County Jail Dec. 3, 2018.
Police responded to a report of a car in a ditch in the town of Scott shortly after 8:30 p.m. Cram wasn’t on the scene when police arrived, and police interviewed at her residence in Wyeville. The report says Cram had “a lazy left eye,” a sign of intoxication. She reportedly failed a field sobriety test and recorded a blood-alcohol level of .232. She was cited for first-offense drunk driving and taken to the Monroe County Jail, where jail staff allegedly found marijuana in her sock.
Cram was also referred for delivering article to an inmate.
Jared Richard Suhr, 27, and Jaimie Lee Mannise, 22, both of Norwalk, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. The two allegedly engaged in a physical altercation at their village of Norwalk residence Dec. 6.
Suhr said Mannise hit him in the ribs and on the back of his head. The report says Suhr yelled profanities as police were interviewing a witness.
Joshua Allen Snyder, 36, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 16, 2018, traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m., police observed a westbound vehicle on Hwy. 71 traveling 65 mph in a 55 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop. Police detected a strong odor of intoxicants in the vehicle. When Snyder was asked how much alcohol he consumed, he reportedly replied, “Not much.”
The report says he failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .119.
Gary G. Jensen, 61, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for resisting an officer.
Police were called Dec. 22, 2018, to a cranberry processing plant in the town of Lincoln that experienced an ammonia leak earlier in the day. The report says Jensen was attempting to breach the room where the leak occurred. When police instructed Jensen to return to his truck and remained seated, he allegedly responded with an obscene gesture. After responding with profane language to two more orders to return to his truck, Jensen entered his truck and drove off.
Police followed Jensen from the plant and tried to make a traffic stop. The report says police had the siren and lights of the squad car activated for 30 seconds before Jensen pulled over.
Jensen asked police if they had a warrant and refused repeated orders to exit the vehicle. He was dragged from the vehicle, handcuffed and taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Krysten R. Arnold, 33; John S. Williams, 38; and Kerri A. Johnson, 26, all of Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Dec. 23, 2018, disturbance in the town of Angelo.
According to the report, Williams and Johnson got into an argument while riding back to a town of Angelo residence. When they arrived, Arnold and Johnson attempted to pull Williams back into the vehicle after he exited.
After police arrived, dispatch was informed that Arnold had an outstanding warrant from La Crosse County. The report says she resisted efforts to take her into custody, and she was referred for resisting an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.