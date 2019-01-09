A 31-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for causing injury while driving drunk.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash during the overnight hours of Dec. 8 in the town of Little Falls, where a vehicle driven by Ryan Paul Symmank struck a semi and flipped on its side. Police determined Symmank’s northbound vehicle crossed the centerline on Hwy. 27 and struck the semi on the driver’s side. The report says the semi driver sustained a hand injury that caused bleeding and reported significant pain in his back and neck. Symmank sustained minor cuts on both hands and declined medical treatment.
The report says the crash left a debris trail that extended 40 yards, and both vehicles sustained serious damage.
Symmank had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and was swaying, according to the report. He told police he crossed the centerline after swerving to avoid hitting a deer. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, he replied, “some.”
Symmank was taken to the Monroe County Justice Center, where he reportedly failed a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .186.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Shawnyeaha Roseanne Martenson, 34, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of throwing and kicking a tin can during a Dec. 10 disturbance in the town of Little Falls.
Christopher D. Cole, 27, no permanent address, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Nov. 26 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of causing a disturbance while resisting a lockdown order.
Danny L. Martin, 26, Chicago, was referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner after a Nov. 28 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of pushing and hitting his cellmate twice, which caused a laceration to his cellmate’s face.
Melissa D. Winn, 43, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of borrowing a vehicle and failing to return it. The owner of the vehicle said he was later contacted by Winn and told she needed money to fix a hole in the radiator.
The owner told police he believes Winn drove the car to Kentucky and has no intention of returning it. The vehicle is valued between $2,500-3,000.
Kevin F. Goodenough, 61, and Elizabeth J. Goodenough, 38, both of Warrens, were referred to the district attorney for keeping a tavern open after closing hours.
Police drove past the tavern on Hwy. 12 north of Tomah shortly before 3 a.m. Dec. 21 and noticed the lights were on inside the building and a vehicle not registered to the tavern owner was parked in the parking lot. Police looked inside the window and saw four people standing or sitting at the bar. All four were either holding an alcoholic beverage or had one sitting in front of them.
The door to the tavern entrance was locked. When police knocked, one of the four responded with an obscene gesture, according to the report. Kevin Goodenough, one of the tavern’s owners, then came to the door and said none of the four were tavern patrons. He refused to let police inside. The three other individuals left the tavern and all told police they were not working at the tavern that night. The report says Kevin Goodenough continued to deny police access to the interior and made “non-constructive” comments.
Elizabeth Goodenough, a co-owner of the tavern, arrived shortly after she was informed of the police presence. She said she and Kevin Goodenough had never gotten in trouble during the eight years they owned the business even though similar activity had taken place. The report says Elizabeth Goodenough remained calm and polite while talking to police and made several unsuccessful attempts to keep Kevin Goodenough quiet.
Kevin Goodenough was also referred for obstructing an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.