A 68-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for interfering with police after reporting the death of his adopted son.
Lawrence W. Boesen, was referred for obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to an Iband Avenue residence in the town of Sparta May 6 after Boesen called police and said that Henrey L. Riley, 37, had suffered a fatal drug overdose. When police arrived, it reportedly took Boesen several minutes to unlock the door and allow police inside.
Police found Riley deceased near his bed on the floor. The report says he had been dead long enough for rigor mortis to set in. Boesen allegedly walked to the corpse, removed an item and placed it in his pocket. Police asked Boesen what he picked up, and he denied grabbing anything. He told police that the bulge in his pocket was a phone but refused to empty the contents of his pockets.
Police arrested Boesen and retrieved the items in question − reportedly a container with green, leafy substance and a one-hitter pipe. Boesen told police both items belonged to him. A search of Boesen also allegedly found two marijuana cigarettes.
The report says the cause of Riley's death won't be determined until a toxicology test is completed. An autopsy was performed May 7.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Melissa M. Erdman, 29, and Dalton L. Allen, 29, both with unknown addresses, were referred to the district attorney for theft. They are accused of stealing license plates from a village of Oakdale resident.
Patrick P. Loy, 46, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving.
Police responded to a May 4 complaint of a man, later identified as Loy, hanging around a Warrens gas station asking people for money. When police arrived, Loy was sitting in a Chevy Tahoe with its brake lights illuminated. Before police could approach, Loy exited the vehicle and stumbled, according to the report.
Loy told police he wasn’t driving and initially denied consuming alcohol before admitting drinking alcohol in the parking lot. He reportedly told police he couldn’t perform the walk-and-turn and one-leg-stand tests due to a past injury. When asked to perform the alphabet test, he said he wasn’t good with the alphabet because he’s a carpenter. He was unable to complete either the alphabet or numbers test.
A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .214 percent.
Kashanda Ann Littleton, 22, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for substantial battery and disorderly conduct after a May 9 altercation in the town of Grant. Littleton told police that Krystal M. Huck, 26, Tomah, came after her with a closed fist and that she punched Huck in the nose in self-defense.
Huck was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital and diagnosed with a broken nose. Huck was referred for disorderly conduct.
Jagger James Rodriguez, 21, and Jastine Marie Burkhardt, 22, both La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for marijuana charges after a May 4 traffic stop in the city of Sparta.
According to the report, police stopped a car driven by Rodriguez for an improper stop at a traffic light. The two told police they were on their way from La Crosse to Marshfield to visit relatives for an extended stay, a story the officer didn’t believe was credible since there were no bags packed with any clothes.
Police had a K9 conduct an exterior search of the vehicle. The K9 jumped into the vehicle through the passenger window, which police interpreted as a positive sign and searched the interior. Rodriguez then reportedly admitted to possessing a “hitter box” with a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device.
Rodriguez was referred for possession of marijuana, and Rodriguez and Burkhardt were both referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
