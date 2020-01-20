Sheriff's report: Sparta man accused of sexually assaulting child

Curtis Gregory Huwald , 37, Sparta, and Jesse Reese Kirk , 41, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner after a Nov. 28 altercation in the Monroe County Jail. The report says the two were punching each other with closed fists and ignored orders of jail staff to stop. Both declined medical attention after they were separated by jail staff.

Police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a town of Leon residence, where a man told police there was a stolen vehicle with an Illinois license plate in his driveway. Police asked Brunk about the vehicle, and he acknowledged it was stolen, according to the report. He told police he saw the vehicle running underneath a bridge in Bloomington, Illinois, and that he drove it away because he needed to drive to Wisconsin to see his son. He told police, “If you have to take me to jail, it’s your job, I understand.” There were two unpaid Illinois toll slips from Interstate 88 inside the vehicle.