Sheriff's report: Sparta man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 27-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sexual assault of a child under 13 years old. Andrew J. Tangen is accused of removing a young child’s clothing, assaulting the child and threatening the child if the child told anyone.
According to the report, the child told police of an assault that occurred five years ago. The child said there was more than one assault and that the assaults were painful.
Tangen denied any assaults occurred and said he never entered the child’s room.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Derrick M. Parker, 23, and Antonio J. Jaime, 21, both of Warrens, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in the town of Grant.
The man told police the Nov. 30 incident at an Armor Avenue address began when he refused to drive Parker and Jaime to Tomah. He said he was cornered by Parker and Jaime and grabbed a baseball bat in self-defense. The man said Parker and Jaime were able to pry the bat from his hands and used it to strike him in the knee and calf. The altercation spilled into the kitchen before Parker yelled at the man to leave. The man then drove to another residence and called police.
Curtis Gregory Huwald, 37, Sparta, and Jesse Reese Kirk, 41, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner after a Nov. 28 altercation in the Monroe County Jail. The report says the two were punching each other with closed fists and ignored orders of jail staff to stop. Both declined medical attention after they were separated by jail staff.
Christopher Scott Clemmerson, 29, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. The report says Clemmerson acknowledged becoming upset and breaking a cell phone during a Dec. 5 altercation in the village of Norwalk.
Gregory W. Brunk, 34, St. Louis, was referred to the district attorney after police responded Dec. 1 to a stolen vehicle complaint.
Police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a town of Leon residence, where a man told police there was a stolen vehicle with an Illinois license plate in his driveway. Police asked Brunk about the vehicle, and he acknowledged it was stolen, according to the report. He told police he saw the vehicle running underneath a bridge in Bloomington, Illinois, and that he drove it away because he needed to drive to Wisconsin to see his son. He told police, “If you have to take me to jail, it’s your job, I understand.” There were two unpaid Illinois toll slips from Interstate 88 inside the vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted in Bloomington. He told police he would drive to Wisconsin to retrieve it.
Brunk was referred for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and operating after revocation.
Benjamin Michael Johnson, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping after a Dec. 5 traffic stop in the town of Oakdale. Police recognized Johnson’s vehicle from previous contacts.
Johnson had a bond condition that prohibited him from driving unless properly licensed, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Henry Bernard Gryer, 48, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-degree sexual assault after a Nov. 11 incident in the town of Oakdale. He is accused of grabbing a woman who had been assigned by her employer to drive Gryer to a medical appointment.
Amanda Ann Meltesen, 32, and Jerrad Lamar Williams, 31, both of Kendall, were referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a Dec. 1 altercation in the town of Wellington. Meltesen said Williams tackled her as she attempted to walk away from him, and Williams said Meltesen ripped his shirt and shattered the windshield of his car as he attempted to leave.
Kurt A. Kast, 32, Rockland, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer and operating after suspension after police responded to a Dec. 7 call of a vehicle in a ditch.
The report says Kast and another man were standing next to the vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. and fled on foot upon recognizing law enforcement. They were apprehended a short time later with assistance from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
The report says neither man was willing to talk to police initially, but Kast later admitted to driving the vehicle. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Kast replied, “enough.” He refused to submit to a field sobriety test or preliminary breath test before lying on the ground and putting his hands behind his back.
Kast was issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.
Nicole Lydia Liz Eddy, 35, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for fraud, forgery and identity theft. She is accused of fraudulently obtaining a credit card and opening a cell phone account in another person’s name. She is also accused of writing stolen checks from a closed account totaling nearly $2,800 checks.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio