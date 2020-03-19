SHERIFF'S REPORT: Sparta man accused of strangling woman

A 35-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after being accused of choking a woman during a Feb. 1 disturbance in the town of Little Falls. Matthew W. Fleming was referred for strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a disturbance at a Casper Avenue residence. A witness said Fleming and a woman got into an argument and that Fleming also began yelling at him. The man said he didn’t want to get involved in a physical altercation with Fleming and stepped outside. The witness said the argument between Fleming and the woman got louder before he heard cries of help from the woman. The witness said he re-entered the residence to check on the woman’s well-being. He discovered both were on the floor.

The witness said he held Fleming in an attempt to calm him down. Fleming then left the residence.

The woman told police that Fleming grabbed her by the neck during the altercation. She said Fleming’s grip made it difficult for her to breathe but she didn’t lose consciousness. As the two went to the ground, the woman said she struck her head on the corner of a wooden piece of furniture. She said Fleming was on top of her when she called for help.