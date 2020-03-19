SHERIFF'S REPORT: Sparta man accused of strangling woman

A 35-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after being accused of choking a woman during a Feb. 1 disturbance in the town of Little Falls. Matthew W. Fleming was referred for strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.
Police responded to a disturbance at a Casper Avenue residence. A witness said Fleming and a woman got into an argument and that Fleming also began yelling at him. The man said he didn’t want to get involved in a physical altercation with Fleming and stepped outside. The witness said the argument between Fleming and the woman got louder before he heard cries of help from the woman. The witness said he re-entered the residence to check on the woman’s well-being. He discovered both were on the floor.
The witness said he held Fleming in an attempt to calm him down. Fleming then left the residence.
The woman told police that Fleming grabbed her by the neck during the altercation. She said Fleming’s grip made it difficult for her to breathe but she didn’t lose consciousness. As the two went to the ground, the woman said she struck her head on the corner of a wooden piece of furniture. She said Fleming was on top of her when she called for help.
Fleming told police that he was taken to the ground by the woman and witness and that the witness threatened to kill him. Fleming acknowledged consuming a 12-pack of Whiteclaw, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .204.
The woman was referred for disorderly conduct.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Tyler Michael Murray, 27, Richland Center, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after police responded to a Jan. 28 traffic crash in the town of Wellington.
Police received a call from a passerby about a vehicle located in a ditch on Hwy. V shortly before 1:30 a.m.. The passerby said the driver was unresponsive and appeared deceased. When law enforcement arrived, the driver, identified as Murray, was asleep in the vehicle and uninjured. The report says Murray admitted smoking marijuana, and police suspected he was under the influence of multiple illegal substances at the time of the crash.
Murray said he was en route to a friend’s house when he swerved to miss a deer. He couldn’t identify the friend or give an address but later said the friend’s name was “Simon.”
The report says a field sobriety test showed multiple clues of intoxication, and a search of the vehicle found three syringes, a straight razor glued to a piece of plastic, a scale and several empty gem bags.
Murray was referred for operating under the influence of a controlled substance, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leah Jean Bell, 33, Sparta, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a Jan. 29 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police pulled over a vehicle on Iberia Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a defective brake lamp. Bell was a passenger in the vehicle and was hesitant to talk with police. The report says she told police she didn’t have an identification card and allegedly gave the name of her sister. Police were able to ascertain Bell’s identity and learned she had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. She was placed under arrest and placed in a squad car.
The driver was on probation for drug charges, and police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a small crystal of methamphetamine and cotton swabs that are commonly used to filter injected heroin. All were found in a small cardboard container near the passenger’s seat.
Bell was transported to the Monroe County Jail. During a strip search, jailers reportedly saw two small plastic bags fall from her clothes. She allegedly swallowed the contents of a third bag before jail staff could seize it. Police later determined the bag contained methamphetamine. The two other bags contained methamphetamine residue and prescription suboxone strips.
Bell was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, delivering an article to an inmate and obstructing an officer.
Jessica Jean Hawes, 36, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a Feb. 2 traffic stop in the town of Byron. Police conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 173 shortly before 3 a.m. after conducting a license plate check.
Wesley Alan Harris Campbell, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. A woman said Harris Campbell screamed at her and shoved her during a Jan. 14 altercation at a town of Adrian residence.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.