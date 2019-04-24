A 25-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fleeing an officer after a high-speed chase March 19.
A vehicle driven by Austin Paul Sawvell was traveling north on Hwy. 27 in the town of Little Falls, when police attempted to make a traffic stop for expired registration. The report says Sawvell recognized the police car before it activated its emergency lights and pulled onto Bayport Avenue, where he accelerated to 100 mph. During the pursuit, Sawvell reportedly drifted into the left lane and caused another vehicle to pull to the shoulder to avoid being struck. Sawvell allegedly ran a stop sign and attempted to drive through a large pool of standing water, where the vehicle became disabled. Multiple attempts by Sawvell to restart the vehicle were unsuccessful. He was ordered from the vehicle and handcuffed without incident. There were numerous open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, and a preliminary breath test of Sawvell recorded a blood-alcohol count of .071. Sawvell was also issued citations for expired registration, unreasonable speed, reckless driving/endangering safety, driving left of center, failure to stop at a stop sign and open intoxicants in a vehicle.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Kenya K. Thomas, 19, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of failing to return a laptop computer that was loaned to her.
Aaron M. Gittens, 36, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after he was pulled over for speeding March 25 in the town of Tomah.
The report says Gittens appeared nervous during the stop and admitted he didn’t have insurance on the vehicle. Police detected a faint odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which he said was from “a long time ago.” He later estimated the time frame as one week.
After being told the vehicle was going to be searched, Gittens said there was a “one-hitter” in the center console. During the search, police allegedly found two smoking devices and a cigarette box containing two plastic straws. As an officer placed one of the straws on the driver’s seat, a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine rolled out.
Gittens told police he had smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day, which triggered the drunk driving referral.
Paetra Ann Grandsberry, 31, St. Paul, Minnesota, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk and obstructing an officer after a March 23 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
According to the report, police observed a vehicle on Hwy. 27 with a defective registration lamp. Prior to the stop, the vehicle drifted over the centerline. After police approached the vehicle, Grandsberry allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth.
Police detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Grandsberry reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .138.
Brian C. Day, 25, Wilton, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after allegedly trying to run a vehicle off the road March 23 in the town of Wilton.
According to the report, a woman told police she was hiding from Day inside a Wilton laundromat before attempting to cross the street. A witness said Day approached her aggressively in his vehicle, causing the woman to run and hide behind a snowbank.
The woman got a ride with a friend but encountered Day, who allegedly made several aggressive moves to bring the friend’s vehicle to a stop. When Day passed the vehicle, the driver turned around and lost him. Police interviewed the woman, who said Day was acting erratically and had earlier thrown a shot glass that struck her in the head. At that point, the woman fled to the laundromat. Day was referred for disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.
Dakota Joseph Stewart, 24, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating bond conditions that prohibits contact with anyone under the age of 18 and accessing the internet.
Jacob T. Reimer, 20, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for assaulting an officer after police responded to a March 24 disturbance in the town of Sparta.
Police were advised that Reimer was “freaking out” at a Fedora Road residence. When police arrived, the report says Reimer was loud and angry. A witness said Reimer was irritated by the behavior of other residents in the house and yelled and threw another resident’s medications down the steps.
Reimer allegedly resisted attempts by police to arrest him for disorderly conduct. He reportedly tried to punch an officer and spit on an officer. He was referred for disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and discharging bodily fluids on an officer.
Tyler M. Lindner, 23, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police responded to a disabled vehicle March 16 in the town of Wells. Police detected a moderate odor of alcohol coming from Lindner’s breath, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He told police he had consumed three 12-ounce cans of beer. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .143.
Quintin Anthony Stello, 28, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over March 16 in the town of Little Falls. The report says he has a bond condition that prohibits from having contact with one of the passengers.
Rachel Ann White, 21, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police responded to a March 16 rollover crash in the town of Sparta.
Police and a passer-by were able to pry the driver’s side door open so that White and a passenger could exit the vehicle. White said there was glass in her eyes, and she and a passenger were transferred to Sparta Mayo hospital.
The report says White had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. She was unable to perform a field sobriety test, and preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .15.
Sammi L. Frost, 53, Wyeville, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after being pulled over for speeding March 8.
Frost was clocked traveling 51 mph through a 40 mph zone in the village of Wyeville. During the traffic stop, police noticed an open intoxicant in the vehicle. The report says Frost told police she consumed “a little bit” of alcohol but was overheard telling someone during a phone conversation, “I’m going to jail, and “I’m busted.” She later admitted to police she shouldn’t have been driving.
Frost refused to perform a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .226.
Kevin Lamonte Jones, 43, and Renae A. Hoekman, 34, both of Beloit, were referred to the district attorney for marijuana possession after police responded to disabled vehicle March 14 on Interstate 90. Jones told police he had recently purchased the vehicle, which police doubted due to the large number of miscellaneous items inside.
Police summoned a K9 to search the vehicle, and police allegedly found a green leafy substance in a cup holder and a scale with marijuana residue. The marijuana reportedly weighed 1.2 grams.
Hoekman had a Walworth County bond condition prohibiting her from possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
