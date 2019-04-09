A 32-year-old Sparta woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for cashing over $15,000 in fraudulent checks.
Allison Macellena Worster was referred for 16 counts each of fraud and uttering a forged check. She was also referred for felony theft.
Police received a Nov. 21, 2018, complaint from a man who reported that $15,385 had been removed from his business checking account without his authorization. The report says 16 checks were cashed between Oct. 3 and Nov. 19. Police later were contacted by a woman who said she was in Worster’s vehicle and found blank checks, insurance cards, bank statements and credit card information in the victim’s name.
Worster was interviewed by police March 5. She told police that she and the man were in a relationship and that she forged his signatures on the check to get back at him but didn’t elaborate on the reasons for her retaliation. She said she returned $1,700 to the victim but said the rest of the money was gone and that she would be unable to get it back.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Rick J. Wilson, 34, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of stealing two tree stands from a town of Glendale resident.
Leslie E. Phillips, 54, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood alcohol level of .316.
Derez K. Ewing, 32, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Ewing was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by police March 8 on Interstate 90-94 shortly before 3:30 a.m. for traveling 78 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver said she, Ewing and another passenger were on their way home to Milwaukee from River Falls. The report said Ewing appeared visibly nervous. Dispatch informed police that the driver and two passengers all had drug histories, and police deployed a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
After the K9 gave a positive response for the presence of narcotics, police searched the vehicle. Police located a plastic bag containing 28.4 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2,000.
Scarlet R. Brians, 21, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. She was scheduled to begin a 15-day sentence March 1 for possession of drug paraphernalia. A judge had already agreed to change the start of the sentence from Feb. 15 to March 1.
Staareze H. Mickelson, 39, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after a Feb. 2 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police pulled over Mickelson’s vehicle after it had crossed the centerline numerous times and stopped once in the middle of the roadway. Mickelson blamed her erratic driving on “tire issues.” As police spoke to Mickelson, an officer observed a gem bag containing methamphetamine. After Mickelson was informed she was going to be searched, she told police she was concealing a small purse that contained needles and illegal drugs. The report said the purse contained 13 pills of Clonidine Hydrochloride, one Lorazepam pill and six gem bags containing 2.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Mickelson was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and operating after suspension.
Tyree L. Garrett and Jody M. Greendeer, both 42 of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Feb. 28 disturbance in the town of Byron. The report stated that dispatch could hear the two screaming over the phone. The disturbance had ended before police arrived.
Hillari Francis Haskins, 37, Sparta, Crystal Marie Denton, 26, Tomah, and Stanchelle Lashone Hankins, 36, Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for battery by inmates after a Feb. 21 altercation in the Monroe County Jail. They are accused of being involved in a fight in which a fourth inmate was pinned to the ground and struck in the face with a closed fist.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.runbio@lee.net.
