A 29-year-old Tomah man faces multiple charges after police responded to an active warrant June 12.
Logan Jon Tormoen was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, violating a no-contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia and 14 counts of bail jumping.
Police were called to a Holiday Road residence after receiving information that Tormoen was inside a horse trailer with a 14-year-old runaway girl. Police approached the trailer and ordered Tormoen to come out with his hands up but got no response.
An officer was able to slide open a window and reach an upper bunk. After he pulled on the bedsheet, Tormoen’s foot was exposed. He sat up and reportedly told police the door was broken and that officers would need to climb through the window. Tormoen obeyed a police order to get off the bed and, according to the report, told police nobody else was inside the trailer. He was handcuffed and transported to a squad car.
Police observed girls clothes on the floor and found the girl hiding under several pillows. She told police she has been at the trailer for less than a day. Police confirmed there was a court order that prohibited Tormoen from having contact with the girl. Police also found a used syringe in the trailer.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Randy Joe Good, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for use of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct after a June 22 incident in the town of Oakdale.
Police responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a Hwy. N residence, where a woman said she heard a gunshot while talking to Good over the phone and feared he might have shot himself. She told police she was away at a wedding and that Good had been “blowing up” her phone all day.
When police arrived, Good was standing in the front yard cutting down a tree. He told police nothing was wrong and that he had been testing the weapon. He acknowledged consuming 10 to 12 beers during the day and sending the woman rude text messages, according to the report.
Good consented to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .13.
Cory Ray Peck, 35, Rochester, Minnesota, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a June 8 incident in Warrens. He is accused of raising his voice and using threatening language shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Jellystone Park campground.
Alexander Gonzales, 33, Hillsboro, was referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner. He is accused of punching a fellow inmate in the face during a June 18 altercation in the Monroe County Jail.
James B. Steyer, 71, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of using loud and abusive language and shoving a woman during a June 20 incident in the town of Sparta.
Dylan Carl Trones, 33, Rockland, was referred to the district attorney for possession of a Schedule III narcotic. He is accused of passing a suboxone strip to a fellow prisoner June 17 in the Monroe County Jail.
Boyd Charles Lonetree, 45, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for battery after a June 15 incident in the town of Linclon.
Police were called to a Bluegrass Avenue residence, where a woman said an intoxicated Lonetree struck her in the face. The report says Lonetree acknowledged pushing the woman during an argument but denied hitting her. He declined to fill out a voluntary written statement.
Daniel L. Wildes, 46, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for defamation and harassment. He is accused of committing multiple acts of harassment and vandalism against a woman over an 11-month period.
According to the report, Wildes and the woman began dating in September 2017. The report says the first incident of vandalism occurred in July 2018, when Wildes was upset that the woman left with her sister to the Monroe County Fair. When the woman returned home, she found her window screen damaged and the trim knocked off.
In fall 2018, the woman asked Wildes not to spend as much time at her residence, which angered Wildes. Since then, Wildes has allegedly intentionally run water into the woman's basement twice, put sugar inside her vehicle’s gas tank, placed nails in the driveway behind her vehicle, brokev a basement window and called her neighbor to accuse her of having an affair with the neighbor’s husband.
The harassment allegedly escalated in 2019, when Wildes reached out to the woman’s employer and accused her of unethical conduct. He reportedly sent a pair of photos to her employer May 24 that he presented as evidence that the woman was acting inappropriately with clients. She was terminated from her employment five days later. The woman told police she had no role in sharing the photos in any employment setting and said they were distributed by Wildes as a tool of harassment.
Curtis L. Ricehill, 53, Sparta, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after June 18 traffic stop in the city of Sparta.
Ricehill was pulled over shortly before 11:30 p.m. after police noticed that his vehicle was operating without the registration lamp that illuminates the license plate. The report says Ricehill didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
