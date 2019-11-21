A 30-year-old Tomah man who was referred by city of Tomah police to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia for an Oct. 26 incident faces additional referrals from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey S. Cartwright was referred for recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct after an alleged case of road rage that began in the town of LaGrange.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police received a complaint that a blue Jeep driven by Cartwright was braking in front of another vehicle and trying to cause an accident. The driver told police that Cartwright chased him into the city of Tomah and brandished a firearm at one point. The driver said he feared for his safety and drove through a grass median at Aldi in an attempt to elude Cartwright.
The report says the chase ended when the driver observed a patrol car and flashed its headlights to gain the attention of the officer.
Cartwright was pulled over by police in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. He acknowledged there was a pistol and rifle in the vehicle but denied brandishing either of them. He said neither was loaded. He claimed the other driver was operating in a manner designed to annoy him. He said he followed the driver into Tomah because he wanted to talk to him.
In other sheriff’s office news:
Israel J.R. Wikkerink, 22, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from having contact with anyone under 18.
Eric L. Mathison, 42, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. According to the report, Mathison was seated in a conference room at the Monroe County Justice Center when an assistant district attorney informed a bailiff that Mathison smelled of alcohol.
Mathison denied consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .19.
Christina Marie Zieler, 35, Necedah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and delivering articles to inmates. The report says a white, powdery substance identified as methamphetamine was discovered in Zieler’s jail cell Oct. 2.
Dustin Frank Jensen, 20, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a physical altercation in the town of Sparta.
Police were called to a Hwy. 27 address, where a resident said there was a parked car in his yard and several people were engaged in a fight. When police arrived, a person sitting in the vehicle had a bloody face and a possible broken nose.
The driver of the vehicle said the dispute began while the vehicle was moving, when Jensen threw a passenger’s cell phone out the window. As the driver pulled into a driveway to turn around, Jensen struck the victim in the face. The report says Jensen admitted to throwing the punch.
Jensen was referred for disorderly conduct, simple battery, theft, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
Trevor J. Zeller, 41, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after an Oct. 26 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
According to the report, police observed Zeller drifting onto the shoulder and left lane on Candle Avenue. Police initiated a traffic stop and immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol inside the vehicle. Zeller told police he had consumed three alcohol beverages and a stomach medication that may have reacted with the alcohol.
Zeller failed the horizontal gaze and walk-and-turn tests, and the one-leg stand test wasn’t conducted due to health concerns. He was asked to count from 55 to 65 and back down to 60. He counted from 55 to 60 and back down to 50.
Zeller failed to give a sufficient sample for a preliminary breath test, and police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.