Two Tomah residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for allegedly stealing a kayak from McMullen Park.
Jason S. Keyser, 44, was referred for theft, obstructing an officer and bail jumping; and Laurie Keyser, 45, was referred for theft/party to a crime, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
A woman told police she noticed her kayak missing July 18. She said the rope that secured the kayak had been cut. She said the kayak has a distinctive purple top and blue bottom and valued it at $188.
The report says the kayak was recovered later that day from High Bid Auctions, which purchased the kayak from Bud E Bears Resale and More. The owner of Bud E Bears told police that Jason Keyser sold him the kayak for $50. There was no written record of the transaction, according to the report.
Police tracked Jason Keyser to a Birch Lane address in Tomah. After initially denying he knew what the officer was talking about, the report says he later admitted pulling the kayak loose from the rope, paddling the kayak in the lake and then taking it from the park.
The report says Laurie Keyser also initially denied any knowledge of the kayak. She later told police she thought something was on the roof of the vehicle Jason Keyser was driving but didn’t know what it was.
The two reportedly failed to inform police of a recent address change in violation of their bond conditions, which triggered the bail jumping referrals.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Azure R. Kremer, 31, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after a July 24 incident in the city of Sparta.
While police were pursuing an unrelated case, they were informed that Kremer, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was possibly staying at the residence. The report says Kremer became aware of the police presence and fled the residence on foot.
The report says Kremer ignored multiple police orders to stop, but since she was running barefoot on a gravel surface, police were able to quickly catch up with her. She was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Bruce A. Shecterle, 59, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order. He is accused of emailing the subject of the order “all day and night” after the order went into effect July 18.
Kathryn P. Johnson, 20, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .09.
Jake A. Nelson, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of heroin and synthetic opioids.
Nelson was arrested March 5 on an active warrant, and during the search, police found a substance that wasn’t immediately recognized, but its packaging was consistent with an illegal narcotic. A google search of “gray powder drug” initially identified the substance as a drug called “gray death,” a combination of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and U-47700.
The substance was sent to the state crime lab, which confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl. The sheriff’s office received the report July 22 and made the criminal referral the same day.
Derik Alan Briskey, 33, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. A witness told police that Brisky was seen operating a vehicle July 21 in the city of Sparta.
Brandy R. Hughart, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .321, and she was taken to Sparta Mayo Hospital for medical clearance July 18 before being transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Danial R. Burrows, 46, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drunk driving and possession of heroin after police received a complaint of an intoxicated driver on Hwy. A.
A witness told police a vehicle driven by Burrows was “all over the roadway and almost hit a guard rail before skidding into a ditch. Police caught up with the vehicle after it turned north on Hwy. 131, where it was traveling on the gravel shoulder.
After police made the stop, Burrows reportedly attributed his erratic driving to fatigue and making a phone call while driving. He denied drinking or consuming illegal drugs but admitted using heroin the previous night. The report says he failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
Burrows was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he admitted he had a bag of heroin stashed in his groin area.
