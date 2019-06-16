A 24-year-old Tomah woman faces multiple drug charges after an April 27 traffic stop in the town of Tomah.
Tkaylah Marie Roraff was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivering articles to inmates.
Police shortly after 7:30 p.m. observed a Chevy Impala with multiple items hanging from the front mirror. The vehicle turned north onto Hwy. M and east onto CM before entering the city of Tomah, where police initiated a traffic stop on West Clifton Street.
The report says Roraff, the driver, admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found four plastic bags containing syringes and cotton balls and a bag containing 2.1 grams of marijuana in Roraff’s purse. Roraff told police the syringes were purchased by a passenger who was using heroin. Roraff later told police she had used heroin the night before.
After Roraff was given a field sobriety test for driving under the influence, she was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. She was then transported to the Monroe County Jail, where a search of her person uncovered two bags, one of which allegedly contained 1.3 grams of heroin.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Tyler M. Kinder, 24, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police responded to an April 14 traffic crash in the town of Sparta.
According to the report, Linder was the driver of a truck that veered into a ditch on Hamilton Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, Linder and a man who had been a passenger were walking on the side of the road. The passenger identified Linder as the driver.
Linder told police he has consumed three mixed drinks but denied he was the driver. He said the driver, whom he couldn’t identify, fled into a corn field. A police officer told Linder there no footprints leading to the field.
Linder reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test but agreed to be transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital for a blood draw.
The report says police later obtained video of the crash that showed the vehicle going into the ditch from the wrong side of the road. The video contained no evidence of an unknown driver leaving the area.
Bobby A. Clayton, 20, Milwaukee, and Russell J. Hierl, 53, Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner. They are accused of exchanging punches during an April 20 fistfight in the Monroe County Jail.
Christopher Cole, 27, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property. He is accused of vandalizing video surveillance equipment April 15 while housed as an inmate in the Monroe County Jail.
Henu V.L. Garvin, 37, and Brian Gulbronson, 48, both of Black River Falls, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after an April 16 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
A vehicle driven by Garvin was pulled over shortly after 11 a.m. for an expired registration. Police didn’t accept Garvin’s explanation for registration lapse and believed she was hiding something. A K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
Gulbronson reportedly admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, and police commenced the search before the K9 arrived. The search allegedly found a smoking device with marijuana residue and a container with a marijuana bud.
Garvin admitted to smoking marijuana within an hour of the stop, according to the report. She failed a field sobriety test and was issued a citation for first-offense driving under the influence.
Garvin and Gilbronson were both referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Adam Nordstrom, 43, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia after an April 20 traffic stop in the village of Oakdale. He was pulled over for a defective registration lamp, and a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
Donald Markosen Jr., 52, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order by sending threatening messages over his cell phone.
Octavio Lopez Amaya, 33, Rockland, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after an April 19 incident in the town of Portland. He is accused of grabbing a woman, pulling a clump of hair from her head, grabbing her sweatshirt at the neck and pushing her.
Amaya told police the woman bit him on his left hand during the altercation, but the report says police didn’t see any marks or redness.
David L. Dutcher, 41, and Ericka M. Klink, 34, both of Cashton, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an April 17 altercation the town of Portland.
Dutcher is accused of striking Klink in the face. Klink is accused of attempting to hit Dutcher and knocking a beverage from his hand.
