Two Tomah men were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a May 22 traffic stop in Warrens.
Allen Keith Randall, 40, and Kavian D. Lebeauf, 33, were referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police observed a westbound vehicle driven by Randall on Hwy. EW with a defective stop lamp and poorly functioning windshield wipers. Police followed the vehicle into Warrens and conducted a traffic stop on Main Street. The report described both men as jittery and likely under the influence of a stimulant. Both had active arrest warrants.
The report says Randall told police he was giving Lebeauf a ride from Tomah to Warrens. Lebeauf told police he had used methamphetamine around 2 p.m. the previous day but hadn’t used any since he met with Randall.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found bags containing 13.8 grams of cocaine. Also found were a smoking device with methamphetamine residue, a small rubber container with methamphetamine residue and several used needles with orange caps.
Lebeauf was also referred for bail jumping.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Timothy R. McDaniels, 55, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and theft.
McDaniel is accused of preventing a Minnesota woman from retrieving a boat she owned that was on his property. He is also accused of removing valve stems from all six tires, causing them to go flat. Police arrested McDaniel May 11 at his Brimstone Avenue residence.
Pedro Tejeda-Sanchez, 39, Ontario, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense driving with a prohibited blood-alcohol level after a May 26 traffic stop in the city of Tomah.
Police observed a westbound vehicle driven by Tejeda-Sanchez on Hwy. 21 traveling 27 mph in a 55 mph zone shortly after 2 a.m. The vehicle crossed the fog and centerline before pulling onto the side of the road near East McCoy Boulevard. The report says Tejeda-Sanchez had bloodshot eyes and that there was a faint odor of alcohol in the vehicle. He admitted to consuming two beers.
Tedeja-Sanchez agreed to the field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to complete the walk-and-turn or one-leg stand due to issues with one of his legs. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .0035, in violation of a restriction of .002 due to previous drunk driving convictions.
Faith N. Reed, 28, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after responding a report of a vehicle in a ditch May 24 in the town of Grant.
When police arrived at the Charcoal Avenue scene shortly before 1 a.m., the vehicle had exited the ditch and was parked on the side of the road with the motor still running. The report says Reed stood next to the vehicle and had difficulty maintaining her balance. Police observed an open partially consumed bottle of liquor inside the vehicle. Reed slurred her speech was unsure of her location.
The report says Reed failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .192.
Kristine A. Schultz, 31, and Kevin A. Betthauser, 31, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of hitting each other during a physical altercation May 19 in the town of Glendale.
Andrew Robert Sheffield, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a May 16 traffic stop in the town of LaGrange.
Police observed a westbound vehicle on Hwy. ET with a defective registration lamp and conducted a traffic stop shortly before 9 p.m. The report says Sheffield appeared nervous during the stop, and police observed cigar wrappers in the back seat. Police suspected the wrappers were intended for use in rolling marijuana blunts.
The report says Sheffield told police he hasn’t used marijuana in over a month. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a baggie with green, leafy material; a marijuana-smoking device and two marijuana roaches.
Rachel M. Falcon, 42, and Charles M. Greengrass, 42, both of Black River Falls, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana.
Police observed a vehicle parked in the Ho-Chunk parking lot May 19 shortly before 12:30 a.m. running with its lights on. The vehicle was parked in a travel corridor, and the parking lot was empty at the time. Police approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found a bag containing 8.7 grams of marijuana.
Kim Marie Erickson, 46, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for failing to report to jail. She allegedly didn’t report May 17 to begin a nine-month sentence with Huber privileges.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.