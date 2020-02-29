SHERIFF'S REPORT: Two from Norwalk referred for drug charges

Police could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked about the odor, she said it was coming from the vehicle's exhaust and that it always smelled like that. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found two gem bags containing less than one gram of methamphetamine. A strip search during booking reportedly uncovered a syringe.

Endle was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivering articles to an inmate and failure to install an ignition interlock device. She had bond conditions that established a curfew and prohibited her from driving unless property licensed, which triggered bail jumping referrals.

Sundara Breeze Keyser, age not listed, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police responded a Jan. 21 report of a suspicious vehicle in the town of Lincoln.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle that had been sitting at a stop sign for approximately 30 minutes at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Aspen Avenue. Keyser was in the vehicle with a 17-year-old juvenile, and Keyser said she was "just dropping him off." The officer knew that Keyser had a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and asked her about it. She acknowledged she was under curfew and pleaded with the officer not to take her to jail, according to the report.