SHERIFF'S REPORT: Two from Norwalk referred for drug charges

Two Norwalk residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after police responded to a Jan. 11 disturbance at a town of Adrian residence.
Paul Michael Schwartz, 34, was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and bail jumping.
Emma Joy Kabat, 25, was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
According to the report, Schwartz broke down a door at an Independence Road residence and entered the living room in an agitated state. An occupant inside the residence believed Schwartz was under the influence of methamphetamine and was hallucinating. When police arrived, the occupant said Schwartz was upstairs with his girlfriend, Kabat.
The report say Schwartz refused police orders to step outside and that his speech was incoherent. Police found Schwartz with a syringe in one hand, which he continued to wave before throwing it at a wood stove. The syringe tested positive for methamphetamine.
When police attempted to place Schwartz under arrest for criminal damage to property, he allegedly resisted being handcuffed. He continued to resist as police escorted him into a squad car. Police applied foot restraints to keep Schwartz from exiting the vehicle. The report says Schwartz refused to exit the squad car when it arrived at the Monroe County Jail, and officers forcibly took him to the booking area.
In other Monroe County Sheriff's Office news:
John Robert Willger, 51, Melrose, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a Jan. 4 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Police observed a northbound vehicle driven by Willger treveling 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. The report says Willger crossed the white fog line twice before being pulled over. He appeared disheveled and disoriented and told police he didn't know why he was being stopped. It took a full minute for him to locate his wallet, and he needed assistance from the officer to remove his driver's license. He told police he had consumed "a couple" of alcoholic beverages.
Willger reportedly displayed multiple clues of intoxication during the field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .23.
Brianna M. Bowen, 18, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of taking $825 in cash while being employed as a caretaker at a Tomah residence. The report says Bowen originally denied taking the money but admitted to the theft after police told her there were security cameras inside the home.
Curtis J Heitkemper, 35, Arkdale, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of throwing items and threatening to burn down a residence during a Jan. 6 disturbance at a town of Adrian residence.
The report says Heitkemper admitted to throwing two glasses outside toward a fire pit but said the alleged arson reference was misconstrued. He said the comment was about a fireplace he believed was unsafe.
Jennifer Suzanne Wells, 40, Indianapolis, was referred to the district attorney for possession of narcotic drugs after a Jan. 9 traffic stop on Interstate 90.
Wells was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for failure to display a license plate. Neither she nor the driver had ID cards, and the driver had a difficult time explaining where the vehicle was purchased. The driver consented to a vehicle search.
During the search, police allegedly found part of a latex glove with 6 ½ pills wrapped inside. The pills were identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate, a Schedule 2 narcotic. They were identified as belonging to Wells, who was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. The driver was issued a citation for not having a valid driver's license.
Shana Joy Endle, 27, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Jan. 11 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Endle with a defective headlight and initiated a traffic stop. She told police she didn't have a driver's license and refused to provide her name or date of birth. She acknowledged she had numerous open Monroe County cases and didn't want to go to jail.
Police could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked about the odor, she said it was coming from the vehicle's exhaust and that it always smelled like that. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found two gem bags containing less than one gram of methamphetamine. A strip search during booking reportedly uncovered a syringe.
Endle was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivering articles to an inmate and failure to install an ignition interlock device. She had bond conditions that established a curfew and prohibited her from driving unless property licensed, which triggered bail jumping referrals.
Sundara Breeze Keyser, age not listed, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police responded a Jan. 21 report of a suspicious vehicle in the town of Lincoln.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle that had been sitting at a stop sign for approximately 30 minutes at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Aspen Avenue. Keyser was in the vehicle with a 17-year-old juvenile, and Keyser said she was "just dropping him off." The officer knew that Keyser had a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and asked her about it. She acknowledged she was under curfew and pleaded with the officer not to take her to jail, according to the report.
Keyser was arrested for bail jumping, and police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found several articles of methamphetamine paraphernalia.
While being transported to the Monroe County Jail, Keyser was observed shifting around in her seat. After arriving at the jail, police noticed what appeared to be small particles of methamphetamine where she had been seated. Police also located a gem bag containing a half-gram of methamphetamine. Another bag of methamphetamine was allegedly found on her person as she was changed into jail clothes.
Keyser was referred for possession of methamphetamine, delivering articles to an inmate and bail jumping.
A 10-year-old juvenile was referred for recklessly endangering safety by use of a weapon. The juvenile is accused of possessing a knife while being transported Jan. 7 by the Tomah Area School District and threatening to kill another student.
Andrew Theodore Stubrud, 37, and Theresa L. Trindal, 32, both of Warrens, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging in a loud argument during a Jan. 20 disturbance in the town of Grant. Stubrud was also referred for bail jumping for violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .094.
Jessica J. Hawes, 37, Marshfield, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device after police responded Jan. 22 to a stalled vehicle that was blocking traffic at the intersection of Superior Avenue and Jackson Street in Tomah.
Hawes informed police she didn't have a driver's license and said, "I'm probably going to jail," according to the report.
Krystal M. Huck, 27, La Crosse, and Kayla Rae Ann Leis, 30, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney on drug charges after a Jan. 27 traffic stop in the town of Angelo.
Police ran a license plate check and discovered the vehicle was registered to a La Crosse man holding an occupational license. Since the vehicle was being operated outside the hours of the license, police conducted a traffic stop.
Police followed the vehicle onto Hazelwood Avenue. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road before the officer activated the lights of the squad car. Huck, the driver, and Leis were the vehicle's only two occupants. Huck said she stopped the vehicle because she was blinded by the squad car's headlights.
Huck, according to the report, told police she bought the vehicle two days earlier but couldn't provide proof of purchase. She allegedly gave police a false name and address. The report says Huck's eyes were bloodshot and her pupils were dilated.
A K9 was summoned for an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and after a positive response, police conducted a search. A search of Huck's person uncovered a small bag of marijuana. A search of the area where Leis was seated allegedly uncovered a fanny pack containing two needles and a metal tin containing 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Huck was referred for operating under the influence of an intoxicant, possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer. Leis was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.