SHERIFF'S REPORT: Two referred to Monroe County District Dttorney for drug charges

Two Tomah residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a Feb. 7 traffic stop in the town of Tomah.
Crystal T. Volk, 29, and Christopher R. Skrenes, 34, were referred for possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Volk was also referred for possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle driven by Volk for failure to display a front license plate. Another officer with a K9 arrived on the scene, and when Volk’s travel story didn’t make sense to the questioning officer, police used the K9 to perform an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and reportedly located a small plastic gem bag containing a brown substance that police believed was heroin. There was also a pouch that contained paraphernalia consistent with heroin use, a small plastic gem bag with a while substance in Volk’s purse and other items of drug paraphernalia. Volk told police the white substance was Gabapentin and admitted she didn’t have a prescription.
The report says Volk told police she used methamphetamine occasionally but hadn’t used heroin in years. Skrenes denied any knowledge of drugs in the vehicle. They were both handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Wyllis Jay Lund, 38, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Jan. 27 incident in the town of Leon. He is accused of screaming at a woman and threatening to burn all of her belongings at a Jancing Avenue residence.
Michelle F. Babcock, 46, Tomah, and Tilleen Juanita Babcock, 31, Warrens, were referred to the district attorney after a physical confrontation Feb. 4 in the town of Lincoln.
Shortly before 9 p.m, Police were called to Graceland Fruit, where both were employed. A witness told police that Michelle Babcock went into an unauthorized area of the Graceland facility seeking out Tilleen Babcock. A supervisor told them to both go outside, where Michelle Babcock reportedly pushed Tilleen Babcock backward and Tilleen Babcock responded by punching Michelle Babcock in the face. Tilleen Babcock told police that Michelle Babcock slapped her in the face.
You have free articles remaining.
Police determined that Michelle Babcock was the “predominant aggressor,” and she was referred for battery and disorderly conduct. Tilleen Babcock was referred for battery.
John Thomas Peterson, 43, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia after a Feb. 7 traffic stop in the town of Oakdale.
Police ran a license plate check of a vehicle driven by Peterson shortly before 7 p.m. on Hwy. 16. Police determined that Peterson had four felony warrants and conducted a traffic stop.
Peterson was placed under arrest without incident. He told police his coat pocket contained a “dirty rig.” Police seized the used syringe as evidence. Peterson had bond conditions that prohibit him from possessing drug paraphernalia and driving unless property licensed, which triggered bail jumping referrals.
Edward John Parker Jr., 55, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Feb. 3 in the town of Lincoln for having an illegible license plate.
Matthew Harold Hage, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney after a Feb. 7 incident in the town of Sparta. He is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat two separate times during an argument at an Epee Avenue residence. The woman said she was able to breathe and didn’t believe she would lose consciousness either time. She also told police that Hage also grabbed her ponytail and pulled her hair.
Gerald L. Powell, 25, Chicago, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer.
Police were pursuing Powell based on charges from other jurisdictions when he crashed his vehicle on Iberia Road in the town of Sparta. He fled the vehicle and refused a police order to stop. Police used a K9 to track Powell, who was hiding inside an outhouse on Icebox Avenue.
Powell was missing both his shoes, was drenched with water and was bleeding at the hand when he was apprehended. He was transported by ambulance to Sparta Mayo Health Clinic before being taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!