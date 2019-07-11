Two women were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a May 25 traffic crash in the town of Portland.
Melissa L. Hutzenbuehler, 39, La Crosse, and Jessica Dale Reese, 39, Caledonia, Minnesota, were both referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reese was also referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.
When police arrived at the accident scene, the vehicle was in a ditch and neither Hutzenbuehler nor Reese appeared to be injured. Both were reported to be visibly intoxicated.
Reese was identified as the driver. She told police they realized they were traveling in the wrong direction in Hwy. 33 when they attempted to turn around and wound up in the ditch. She admitted to consuming two shots of vodka earlier in the evening.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a vape pen with marijuana. A search of Reese’s purse allegedly found a bag with a white substance that was later identified as methamphetamine and a Gabapentin pill.
Reese submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .134. She was issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Fernando E. Sandoval, 21, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a June 3 altercation in the town of LaGrange.
Police were called to a Hwy. 12 residence after a report that a pregnant woman had slipped on a patch of water inside the house and fell on her stomach. The woman told police that Sandoval knocked a cup of water from her hand 20 minutes earlier, which formed the puddle. A witness said an intoxicated Sandoval later yelled at the woman and attempted to strike her but effected only a glancing blow to her arm.
Sandoval was later found by police lying on a mattress face down. Police determined that Sandoval had passed out from alcohol consumption. When he awoke, his speech was slurred and he had difficulty standing.
Quincy John Peters, 39, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a May 31 incident in the town of Sheldon.
Police were called to a Newport Road residence after a report that Peters had “beat up” a woman. When police arrived, Peters was the only person at the residence. The report says Peters smelled of intoxicants and admitted to drinking at least four beers but refused to provide a breath sample.
According to the report, the altercation began when Peters grabbed the phone from the woman as she was sending a text message. The woman said Peters threw her to the ground as she tried to get the phone back, which caused her head to collide with a hard object.
Shawn M. O’Reilly, 33, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for simple battery and disorderly conduct after a June 2 incident in Warrens.
Police were dispatched to an Overlook Court residence, where a woman told police that O’Reilly lifted her from the ground and slammed her to the floor. While she was on the ground, she said O’Reilly hit her head against the floor. The report says the woman had fresh bruises on her leg and a cut on the inside of her mouth. Police also observed a damaged coffee pot.
O’Reilly told police the woman had a knife and had struck him in the face, but the report says police didn’t observe any facial injuries.
Penny A. Hitchcock, 53, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a June 2 traffic stop in the town of Byron. Police pulled over Hitchcock shortly after 2 a.m. for a deteriorated license plate. She had a bond condition from Dane County which prohibited her from operating a motor vehicle, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Isaac Morales, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was pulled over May 31 around 3 p.m. in the town of Sparta.
Elizabeth M. Coleman, 31, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping after police responded to a May 30 welfare check in the town of Grant.
Police found Coleman walking barefoot on Hwy. 12. She told police she was fleeing from an abusive relationship but wasn’t specific. The report says she appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Dispatch informed police that Coleman had two active warrants, and she was placed under arrest.
A search of a duffle bag Coleman was carrying allegedly contained a glass pipe and straw, both of which had white residue later identified as methamphetamine.
Randi Faye Rossett, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of yelling and breaking items during a May 27 altercation at a Hiawatha Avenue residence in the town of Tomah.
Amanda D. Halvorson, 26, Viroqua, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after police responded to a May 28 complaint of a van operating erratically on Interstate 90. Police later identified the vehicle westbound on Wisconsin Street in Sparta and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Alex Hayter, 24, Viroqua, acknowledged the traffic complaint and told police he was fatigued.
The report said Halvorson was talking fast and appeared to have exaggerated and quick movements. Police suspected drug use and had a K9 unit conduct and exterior sniff the vehicle. The K9 alerted police to the presence of narcotics. A search allegedly found a packaged syringe, a used syringe and homemade smoking device that smelled of marijuana. Behind the driver’s seat, police found a small bag that contained heroin.
Halvorson ws referred for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Hayter was referred for operating while revoked and bail jumping.
Jolene Marie Hansen, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a no-contact while housed as a prisoner in the Monroe County Jail.
Joshua J. Reimer, 32, Jackson, and Jared Frank Reimer, 32, Neenah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. They are accused of driving off with a woman’s vehicle from a town of Sparta residence without her permission. The woman also said $100 was missing from the residence.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
