SHERIFF'S REPORT: Viroqua man referred for third OWI after traffic stop in Tomah

Roger D. Sullivan, 31, and Alannah Jebet Jacquelin Brooks Lancaster, 24, both of Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police observed a vehicle in a ditch in the town of Sparta.

As police lights shined the vehicle, its tires were spinning on the slick grass as Sullivan was trying to extricate the vehicle from the ditch. He motioned for police to go away but was still approached since he was a suspect in an unrelated incident earlier in the evening.

The report says Sullivan was drowsy and that his pupils didn’t respond after an officer shined a flashlight in his face. Police determined that Sullivan and Lancaster, a passenger, were likely under the influence of an intoxicant. Both appeared to be confused about where they were headed and how to get there.

Police looked inside the vehicle and reportedly saw a hypodermic needle plunger and marijuana on the floorboard and later found five bags of marijuana and a Clanazepam pill on Lancaster and two syringes in the side door.

The search also found a bag containing marijuana, one syringe and a glass methamphetamine pipe and a locked box that had two pill containers for suboxone, one prescribed to Sullivan and the other to Lancaster. There was $330 in cash tucked inside Sullivan’s container.