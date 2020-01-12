SHERIFF'S REPORT: Viroqua man referred for third OWI after traffic stop in Tomah

A 33-year-old Viroqua man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police responded to a Nov. 24 traffic complaint. Jason P. Runice was referred for third-offense drunk driving, resisting an officer and driving with a prohibited blood-alcohol limit.
Police responded shortly after 1:15 p.m. to a report of a vehicle on Interstate 94 north of Tomah that was “all over the road.” The vehicle, operated by Runice, exited at the Hwy. 12-21 interchange. Police followed Runice’s vehicle westbound on Hwy. 21, where it operated in the center of two-lane divided highway for about 100 yards. Runice then turned onto Buan Street and drove erratically for a short time before he pulled over in front of Hampton Inn.
The report says Runice had glassy eyes and a blank expression. He responded slowly to an order to exit the truck. He refused an order from police to drop a lit cigarette that an officer believed could be used as a weapon. He resisted efforts to be placed in handcuffs, and police delivered a strong knee strike to his lower abdomen to gain compliance. Runice requested an ambulance after the knee strike.
Runice submitted to neither a field sobriety test nor a preliminary breath test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, which was conducted at Tomah Health.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Wesley E. Boyles, 31, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Nov. 5 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police observed a westbound vehicle on Hwy. 21 shortly before 10 a.m. with tree-shaped air fresheners hanging from the rear-view mirror and conducted a traffic stop for an obstructed-view violation. Boyles was identified as the driver. The report says he was smoking a cigarette, had slow, quiet speech and dilated pupils. He told police his driver’s license had been revoked due to a drunk driving conviction.
Police noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a search was conducted. Police allegedly found a smoking device with partially burned marijuana, a grinder with a marijuana leaf emblem and the wording “High Quality Designed in Amsterdam,” a Ziploc bag with five grams of marijuana and a brown wooden “one-hitter” dugout box.
Boyles was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail, where police conducted a field sobriety test. It took 42 seconds for him to estimate the passage of 30 seconds.
Boyles was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-offense operating with a controlled substance, fifth-offense operating after revocation and failure to maintain an ignition interlock device.
Benjamin George Warsaw, 31, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order and bail jumping. The report says Warsaw self-reported a violation of a no-contact order Nov. 12.
Daisy Maria Mendoza, 20, and Domatila Jazmine Mendoza, 18, both of Wilton, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery and a Nov. 12 disturbance at a village of Wilton residence. They are accused of a striking each other and throwing objects at each other during an argument. Daisy Mendoza was also referred for bail jumping. William T.B. Zahrte, 21, Warrens, was reportedly inside the residence in violation of a restraining order and was referred for bail jumping.
Crystal D. Johnston, 39, and Tony R. Noodwang, 34, both of Wisconsin Rapids, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Nov. 16 traffic stop in the town of LaGrange.
You have free articles remaining.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Johnson around 8 p.m. traveling 64 mph in a 55 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop. The report says Johnson had glassy eyes and dilated pupils and was nervously moving around. Noodwang also appeared nervous. The report said his carotid artery was pulsating.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found a plastic cup holder that was loose. Police pulled the holder up and allegedly found a zippered bag with a glass methamphetamine smoking device containing a small amount of un-smoked methamphetamine. Johnston reportedly said the drugs belonged to Noodwang, which he denied. He did, however, tell police he had given marijuana to Johnston and told her to “stash it.” Johnston then handed the marijuana to police.
Johnson was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Noodwang was referred for possession of marijuana and a probation violation.
Matthew T. Rochester, 30, and David James Rochester, 31, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after a Nov. 16 incident at a town of Byron residence. According to the report, the two got into a fight during which they exchanged punches and shattered the windows on each other’s vehicles. David Rochester had cuts from the broken glass and a significant amount of blood running down his arm but didn’t require stitches.
Police determined that Matthew Rochester was the primary aggressor. He ran into the woods after the incident and wouldn’t talk to police. David Rochester said they were both intoxicated at the time of the fight.
Eddie B. Sanders, 79, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .032.
Seth James Rickman, 19, Sparta, and Daniel Brian Schultz-Rodriguez, 33, Kendall, were referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct after a Nov. 17 fight in the Monroe County Jail. They are accused of engaging in a verbal altercation before wrestling each other to the ground.
Roger D. Sullivan, 31, and Alannah Jebet Jacquelin Brooks Lancaster, 24, both of Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police observed a vehicle in a ditch in the town of Sparta.
As police lights shined the vehicle, its tires were spinning on the slick grass as Sullivan was trying to extricate the vehicle from the ditch. He motioned for police to go away but was still approached since he was a suspect in an unrelated incident earlier in the evening.
The report says Sullivan was drowsy and that his pupils didn’t respond after an officer shined a flashlight in his face. Police determined that Sullivan and Lancaster, a passenger, were likely under the influence of an intoxicant. Both appeared to be confused about where they were headed and how to get there.
Police looked inside the vehicle and reportedly saw a hypodermic needle plunger and marijuana on the floorboard and later found five bags of marijuana and a Clanazepam pill on Lancaster and two syringes in the side door.
The search also found a bag containing marijuana, one syringe and a glass methamphetamine pipe and a locked box that had two pill containers for suboxone, one prescribed to Sullivan and the other to Lancaster. There was $330 in cash tucked inside Sullivan’s container.
Sullivan was given a field sobriety test, and multiple clues of intoxication were reported.
Lancaster and Sullivan were both referred for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lancaster was also referred for possession of marijuana and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and Sullivan was also referred for operating after revocation and second-offense operating under the influence of an intoxicant.