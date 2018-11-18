Three people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after police were called to conduct a welfare check.
An acquaintance of Cody Roy Baldwin, 21, Tomah, told police Nov. 7 that Baldwin had fled from his residence to use drugs. Two days later, police were told Baldwin went to a relative’s residence to grab property and quickly left. He was driven to the residence by Maya Kristin Schilling, 19, Camp Douglas. Police later learned that the Department of Corrections had a warrant for Baldwin’s arrest.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 9, police went to Schilling’s Camp Douglas residence on Hwy. 21 and saw her vehicle in the driveway. The residence had a “beware of the dog” sign, and a pit pull was inside the residence.
Police knocked several times before Andrew David Jones, 18, Camp Douglas, opened the door. Jones told police Baldwin was at the residence and agreed to let police inside the home. When police confronted Baldwin, he reportedly put his hands up and said his probation officer probably put out the warrant for his arrest. The report says Baldwin smelled of marijuana.
A deputy noticed marijuana blunts on the floor and asked if there was other contraband in the residence. Baldwin said any contraband in the residence belonged to him.
A search of the residence allegedly found a bag containing 28 grams of marijuana and another bag containing 4.3 grams of the hallucinogen methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Schilling reportedly told police none of the drugs belonged to her but acknowledged being aware of their presence inside the residence.
Baldwin, Jones and Schilling were all referred for possession of methylenedioxy-methampheamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Andrew W. Maniscalco, 22, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for failing to report to jaul. He was scheduled to report to the Monroe County Jail Nov. 8.
Chad E. Gould, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after an Oct. 28 incident in the village of Warrens. He is accused of hitting a woman during an argument. The report says the woman was upset and crying when police arrived and that she had blood around her lips and right ear.
Tasha M. Johnson, 37, Lyndon Station, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug after police responded to a sighting of a vehicle that had been reported stolen Nov. 5 in the village of Kendall. Police found the vehicle at the corner of Thayer and North Railroad Street parked and unoccupied.
As two police officers were discussing the case, Johnson was observed walking toward the vehicle. She got inside the vehicle and turned the ignition. Before she could leave, police activated the emergency lights of a squad car. Police informed Johnson she was operating a vehicle reported as stolen, but Johnson said she had permission from the owner to drive it.
Police resolved the ownership issue and asked Johnson if she had anything illegal in the vehicle. She responded by giving police a pill bottle containing 11 Gabapentin pills, a prescription-only drug, and acknowledged the prescription wasn't made out to her, according to the report.
Johnson said there was also a small plastic baggie in her purse, which allegedly contained less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Jeffrey P. Peters Jr., 29, Wonewoc, was referred to the district attorney for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He is accused of taking the keys from a woman whom the owner had given permission to drive the vehicle. The report says the vehicle was later parked in Kendall and abandoned.
Jack L. Hansen, 21, and Michael L. Hansen, 47, both of Norwalk, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Nov. 4 incident in the village of Norwalk. The two are accused of engaging in a physical altercation. A witness told police that the two exchanged blows and that a third person who was trying to act as peacemaker was also struck.
Ashley Mae Springman, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Nov. 2 traffic stop in the city of Sparta.
Police pulled over a vehicle with a defective stop lamp. A passenger in the vehicle, Ryan Tyrone Scott, 40, Camp Douglas, smelled of alcohol, and dispatch informed police he had a Juneau County bond with a no-drink provision. He was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping.
Springman was a passenger in the back seat and was asked to step out of the vehicle. The report says a smoking device with marijuana residue fell from her sweatshirt and that she later admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe hidden inside her pants. Police also retrieved a bag containing methamphetamine and a bag containing heroin, and a bag containing marijuana was retrieved after she was transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Springman was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob G. Hericks, 24, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police responded to an Oct. 29 drug overdose in the town of Sparta.
Hericks was found in the basement of his Gardner Avenue residence unresponsive and not breathing, and a needle was found on a counter next to Hericks. Police began CPR before emergency medical technicians arrived and were able to revive him. He was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital.
The report says police found at the scene a small bag with a brown powder substance, a small bag containing less than one gram of methamphetamine, two bags with Suboxone strips, a small bottle of Naloxone, a razor wrapped in electrical tape and an empty broken pen.
Hericks was later released from the hospital and transported to the Monroe County Jail. He was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
