A 45-year-old Wilton man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering safety after reportedly approaching a truck driver Nov. 9, 2018, and falsely identifying himself as an “inspector.”
Police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint shortly after 4 a.m. at Martin Milk Service in Wilton, where a truck driver said John Paul Vopelak knocked on the truck's window. The driver said Vopelak ordered him to “shut down,” and when the driver attempted to make a phone call, Vopelak attempted to knock the phone from the driver’s hand. The driver called police and said Vopelak appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. The report says video footage shows Vopelak walking away from the semi.
Police located Vopelak walking along the side of Hwy. 71 near Lobster Road a half hour later. He told police his vehicle slid in the ditch in Vernon County, but the report says he couldn’t give a clear location of the vehicle and didn’t seem to know his present location.
The report says Vopelak admitted to impersonating an inspector in the Martin parking lot. He said his motivation was to keep the trucks off the road because trucks “kill kids.” The driver approached by Vopelak later told police that a pre-trip inspection found his fifth wheel had been unhooked, his emergency air line disconnected and trailer legs lowered. The report says Vopelak admitted tampering with the trailer.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Brittany Nicole Liderbach, 27, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. She is accused of failing to report Nov. 16, 2018, to serve a 45-day sentence with Huber privileges.
Dakota Sukapong Berry, 23, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police were dispatched to the bond monitoring office in Sparta Nov. 29, 2018.
Officials at the bond office told police that Berry had failed a drug test, which violated a bond condition that prohibits him from using controlled substances. A search of Berry allegedly recovered a syringe with 20 units of a liquid that Berry said was “meth.” The search also found two metal tweezers and two bags containing a white, powdery substance.
Berry was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Brent B. Taylor, 48, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of causing a loud disturbance Nov. 8, 2018, in the Monroe County Jail.
Julia A. Hopinkah, 42, Tomah, faces additional referrals to the district attorney for a Nov. 18, 2018, incident that involved both the Tomah Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to third-offense drunk driving and bail jumping referrals from Tomah police, she faces referrals from the sheriff's office for causing injury while driving drunk, discharging bodily fluids on an officer, hit-and-run involving injury, endangering safety by use of a weapon, bail jumping, reckless driving causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.
Hopinkah is accused of striking a pedestrian with her vehicle after leaving Smitty’s Tavern in the town of Byron shortly after 7:30 p.m. Hopinkah was arrested in Tomah and taken to the Tomah Police Department and later to Tomah Memorial Hospital for a blood test.
At the hospital, Hopinkah allegedly told police that the blood draw “wasn’t going to happen” and directed profanities at police. She reportedly slapped away a warrant and resisted efforts from police and hospital staff to conduct the blood draw. The report says Hopinkah kicked and screamed, spit on one officer and kicked another.
Hopinkah has a bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Robert Pierre Sanders, 48, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order. He is accused of contacting the subject of the order on the internet through a dating app.
Florencio Mendez-Tzanahua, 30, unknown address, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after a Nov. 11, 2018, traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Police responded to a report shortly after 2 a.m. on Hwy. 71 of a truck in a ditch with a possible intoxicated driver. When police arrived, two occupants appeared slouched over on the center console with the vehicle still running. Police got the attention of the driver, identified as Mendez-Tzanahua. The report says three beer containers were found near the vehicle. The passenger denied the beers belonged to either him or Mendez-Tzanahua.
Mendez-Tzanahua was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he reportedly failed a field sobriety test. He agreed to a blood draw and was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital.
Jonathan M. Baum, 23, La Crosse, and Christopher Deon Cole, 27, no permanent address, were referred to the district attorney after a Nov. 21, 2018, traffic stop in the town of Scott.
Police observed a northbound vehicle on Hwy. 173 with a defective registration lamp and initiated a traffic stop. The report says Baum identified himself as “Jesse Baum,” but police saw an identification card with Baum’s name on it. Baum told police that “Jesse Baum” is his twin brother.
The report says police also observed a green, leafy substance in the center console. Baum was then arrested and handcuffed. Dispatch later confirmed that Baum had an active Department of Corrections warrant. A search of the vehicle also reportedly found a recently smoked hand-rolled marijuana cigar.
Cole also had an active warrant and allegedly gave police a false name. He and Baum were both referred for obstructing an officer. Baum was also referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erin L. Nichols, 30, Black River Falls, was referred for the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a Nov. 21, 2018, report of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 90.
Police received a report of a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lane west of Sparta, and Nichols was pulled over near the Monroe-La Crosse county line. She reportedly told police she was unaware that she was on the wrong side of the highway. She denied smoking marijuana and said she was on medication for anxiety. She reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary blood test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .16.
A search of Nichols’ vehicle allegedly found baggies with a green, leafy substance, a metal smoking device with burned residue and a metal grinder with a green leafy substance.
Christel L. Zillmer, 47, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Nov. 20, 2018, traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Zillmer was pulled over shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a defective registration lamp. She told police she was borrowing the vehicle from someone else and admitted to having a revoked driver’s license. She was then placed under arrest.
Police contacted the vehicle owner, who gave consent for a search. Police allegedly a found a small makeup bag containing white crystalline powder and a larger rock that police believed was methamphetamine. Police also found smoking devices and a scale with a small, crystalline substance.
Zillmer was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. She also had bond conditions that prohibit her from using controlled substances or operating a vehicle unless properly licensed, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
A 16-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct pursuant to a Nov. 19, 2018, incident. She is accused of causing a disturbance and hitting a woman in the face.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.