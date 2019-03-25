A 40-year-old Wilton man was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a Feb. 20 crash in the town of Wellington.
According to the report, Ryan R. Brandau crashed a pickup truck into a snowbank shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Hwy. P. A deputy found the keys still in the ignition and a 12-pack of beer inside the vehicle. A witness said a visibly intoxicated Brandau walked away from the truck with his pants around his knees. Police followed Brandau’s footprints to a nearby residence, where police encountered him with glassy eyes and wet clothing.
Brandau reportedly told police he hadn’t consumed alcohol since 2 a.m. He submitted to a field sobriety test and had difficulty maintaining his balance during the walk-and-turn test. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .272.
Brandau was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Danny R. Martin, 26, Chicago; Bobby A. Clayton, 19, Milwaukee; and Darrell McCarter, 28, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after a Feb. 19 fight in the Monroe County Jail.
According to report, video surveillance shows an altercation occurred in the day room and that Martin struck McCarter in the face. Clayton entered the room a short time later and also punched McCarter. McCarter and Clayton then got into a fistfight before McCarter threw a plastic chair at Clayton with enough force to tear Clayton’s shirt.
The inmates had been separated when jail staff arrived. All three were referred for battery by a prisoner.
Isaac Morales, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police were called to a Feb. 15 disturbance in the town of LaGrange and were informed that Morales, a felon, had a firearm and had gone outside to place it in a truck. Police detained Morales and recovered two loaded magazines for a 9 mm pistol but couldn’t immediately locate the firearm. Morales reportedly told police he had sold the weapon two weeks earlier.
Police searched the area for a weapon and found an unloaded Ruger LC9 9 mm handgun hidden underneath a small mound of snow. The report says Morales later admitted lying about selling the weapon and was issued a citation for obstructing an officer.
Troy R. Gray, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of sending threatening text messages in violation of a restraining order and violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol.
Rachel N. Brockway, 21, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for delivering articles to inmates. She is accused of trying to hide 1 ½ pills of Benadryl as she was transferred from La Crosse County to the Monroe County Jail.
Maurice Antoine Reeves, 27, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Feb. 22 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Reeves was pulled over for a defective registration lamp. Dispatch informed police that Reeves had a revoked license due to drunk driving and multiple operating-after-revocation convictions. He also had a bond condition from La Crosse County that prohibits him from committing crimes.
Reeves was referred for operating after revocation/drunk-driving-related, failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping.
