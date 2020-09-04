SHERIFF'S REPORT: Juvenile arrested after high-speed chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old juvenile from Minneapolis was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase July 4.

The juvenile was referred for eluding an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, speeding in excess of 35 mph, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, operating with a controlled substance and recklessly endangering safety.

The juvenile was observed operating a vehicle with no license plates on Interstate 94 shortly after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle reached a speed of 120 mph as it headed eastbound through the Interstate 90-94 split. Police were planning to set up tire deflation devices near Mauston, but the vehicle stopped in the right lane of travel three miles west of Camp Douglas. Prior to the vehicle coming to a stop, police observed debris coming the vehicle, indicating a substance was being dumped out of the window. Dispatch informed police that the vehicle had been stolen in Minneapolis.

The juvenile, identified as the driver, and two passengers were inside the vehicle when police approached. The report says the odor of burned marijuana could be detected from the vehicle, and several marijuana buds were found on the floorboard. The juvenile denied driving the vehicle and told police it was a rental. He refused to say who rented the vehicle.