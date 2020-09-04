SHERIFF'S REPORT: Juvenile arrested after high-speed chase

A 17-year-old juvenile from Minneapolis was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase July 4.
The juvenile was referred for eluding an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, speeding in excess of 35 mph, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, operating with a controlled substance and recklessly endangering safety.
The juvenile was observed operating a vehicle with no license plates on Interstate 94 shortly after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle reached a speed of 120 mph as it headed eastbound through the Interstate 90-94 split. Police were planning to set up tire deflation devices near Mauston, but the vehicle stopped in the right lane of travel three miles west of Camp Douglas. Prior to the vehicle coming to a stop, police observed debris coming the vehicle, indicating a substance was being dumped out of the window. Dispatch informed police that the vehicle had been stolen in Minneapolis.
The juvenile, identified as the driver, and two passengers were inside the vehicle when police approached. The report says the odor of burned marijuana could be detected from the vehicle, and several marijuana buds were found on the floorboard. The juvenile denied driving the vehicle and told police it was a rental. He refused to say who rented the vehicle.
One of the passengers, Trevoneia Terrion Felton, 18, Minneapolis, was referred for receiving stolen property.
In other Monroe County Sheriff's Office news:
Alexander C. Gonzales, 34, Tomah, and Jeffrey J. Moser, 26, Mauston, were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police pulled over a vehicle driven by Gonzales for a seat belt violation.
Police observed the vehicle heading southbound on Hwy. PP in the town of Oakdale. A registration check found the license plate didn't match the vehicle, and police conducted a traffic stop. The report says Moser appeared very nervous as police were talking to Gonzales. Police ordered Gonzales and Moser to exit the vehicle, and during a search of Moser, police allegedly found a syringe.
After a K9 sniff of the vehicle, police searched the interior and allegedly found a digital scale with a white, crystalline substance later identified as methamphetamine.
Police suspected Gonzales was under the influence of an illegal substance and conducted a field sobriety test, which showed multiple clues of intoxication.
Moser was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Gonzales was referred for second-offense drunk driving.
Amanda Lynn Bungert, 41, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for interfering with child custody. She is accused of failing to return a child to the other custodial parent in violation a court-ordered custody agreement.
Jeanette E. Eitland, 53, and Todd A. Eitland, 51, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of creating a June 27 disturbance at a Hwy. 12 residence in the town of LaGrange. The report says Todd Eitland yelled and threw a fit, and Jeanette Eitland kicked Todd Eitland in the shin and pulled his beard.
Amy Lee Simonson, 39, Ontario, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
Police responded to a one-vehicle crash June 27 on Hwy. 33 in the town of Sheldon shortly after 6:30 a.m. There was nobody in the vehicle when police and emergency rescue personnel arrived. Police were able to locate the driver, identified as Simonson, at a Vernon County address. She told police she was texting while driving and went off the road into a watery ditch. She told police she was planning to have the vehicle pulled from the ditch later that day.
Jeremiah Deshawn Byas, 25, Rockford, Illinois, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of creating a loud disturbance June 23 at Jellystone Campground in Warrens.
John Perry Price, 41, Valparaiso, Indiana, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. He was scheduled to report June 14 for a 10-day sentence.
Amanda L. Godfrey, 31, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Godfrey was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over May 16 in the town of Sparta. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a pipe with burned marijuana and plastic container with a small amount of marijuana.
Gary L. Fike, 65, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for credit card fraud and obstructing an officer. He is accused of stealing a credit card number from a Virginia resident and using the card to fraudulently purchase books from four different publishers.
The report says police had returned books worth over $2,600 to four different publishers as of June 5 and confiscated another eight boxes of books worth over $3,500. The books were part of a resale scheme.
Fike is also accused of using the stolen card to purchase a $523 sewing machine.
Carlos A. Moreno, 25, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. He was scheduled to begin an 80-day sentence with Huber privileges starting June 28.
Julien Alexander Slefo, 25, Markesan, was referred to the district attorney for tampering with an ignition interlock device. He pulled over for speeding June 27 after police recorded his vehicle traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy. 21 in the town of Byron.
Andrew William Abbott, 27, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a June 20 traffic stop on Interstate 94.
Police observed a vehicle operated by Abbott with no headlights or taillights illuminated during a heavy downpour shortly after 10 a.m. Abbott cracked his window slightly to show his driver's license and told police he had forgotten to turn on his lights.
Police detected the odor of burned marijuana and ordered Abbott to exit the vehicle. He told police the odor may been caused by cigars. The report says his eyes were red and glazed.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found 17.1 grams of marijuana, a smoking device with burned residue, a grinder with green, leafy substance and 12.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. The report says he admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier that morning. Abbott took a field sobriety test, which reportedly showed multiple clues of intoxication.
Abbott was also referred for possession of marijuana, possession of hallucinogenic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
