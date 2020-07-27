SHERIFF'S REPORT: La Crosse man referred for drug, fleeing charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a May 30 traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Sparta.

Dominick D. Henderson was referred for possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy was pulling onto Interstate 90 shortly after 11:30 p.m., when he detected two vehicles speeding at 87 and 85 mph. The faster of the two vehicles pulled in front of the slower one and suddenly decelerated to 62 mph. The deputy activated the squad car's emergency lights, and both vehicles pulled over.

One of the drivers was Henderson, who told police he was texting the driver of the other vehicle, Deante J. Harris, 25, La Crosse. Henderson told police he had "a little weed" and offered to "just take the ticket and go." He complied with a police command to exit the vehicle, and police found nothing on his person. The report says police found three or four grams of marijuana in a milkshake container and marijuana flakes scattered throughout the vehicle.