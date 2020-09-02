SHERIFF'S REPORT: La Crosse man referred for third OWI

A 31-year-old La Crosse man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a June 14 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls. Chase L. Wiggert was also referred for obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with an ignition interlock device and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
Police identified a southbound vehicle with a defective registration lamp on Candle Road and pursued the vehicle onto Hwy. 162, where Wiggert pulled over near Dakota Avenue. The report said Wiggert exited the vehicle fled on foot into a field east of the highway.
Two passengers remained in the vehicle, including Robert W. Utterback, 28, La Crosse. Utterback and the other passenger said they left a party with Wiggert in Black River Falls but didn’t know who he was. Utterback told police that when the vehicle was pulled over, Wiggert threw items on the vehicle’s console and said, “Take this, I gotta go.”
The report says Utterback told the other passenger to remain silent until she could consult a lawyer.
Police handcuffed Utterback and placed him inside a patrol vehicle. A search of the Utterback located a phone and debit card issued to Wiggert. Police also allegedly found a plastic baggie containing cocaine. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found over six grams of marijuana, several vape devices with burned marijuana residue.
Utterback was referred for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wiggert was apprehended shortly after 5:30 a.m. Police located him walking along Dallas Avenue.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Matthew H. Hage, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct after allegedly pepper spraying a woman in the face.
Police were called June 16 to an Epee Avenue residence in the town of Byron, where a woman was spraying herself in the face with a garden hose. The report says the woman’s face was red and swollen, and she told police she was having difficulty breathing and needed an ambulance. She was transported to Tomah Health.
The woman told police she had pepper sprayed Hage the night before in self-defense. The following day, the woman said she was giving Hage a ride when he said “this is for last night” and discharged the pepper spray her inside the vehicle.
Luis Javier Lopez Mejia, 24, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
Police were called June 17 to a report of a disturbance at a Hill N Dale Court residence in Cashton. When police arrived, only Lopez Mejia was at the scene. Police immediately determined that Lopez Mejia was under the influence of an intoxicant. When asked for his identification, he reportedly pulled out his wallet, removed a plastic baggie and set it on a chair. The baggie contained a substance later identified as methamphetamine.
Lopez Mejia told police he had taken methamphetamine intravenously six hours earlier and said the needle was in a bedroom. Police went to the bedroom and found a bag containing containing cocaine. A search of Lopez Mejia’s person allegedly found a dollar bill with one gram of methamphetamine folded inside.
Robert N. Loging, 39, West Salem, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance June 14 at a town of Little Falls residence.
Police responded to a report that Loging had entered a Hwy. 71 residence uninvited. The man said he was asleep and was awakened shortly after 5 a.m. by Loging, who grabbed him by the ankles, dragged him from the bed, threatened to kill him and started a fight. The man said he wasn’t injured during altercation but a mirror on the closet door was broken. Loging left the scene in a maroon truck.
Loging was located later in the day at his rural Galesville residence. The report says he admitted to police he was intoxicated when he entered the residence and said “it was a heat of the moment thing, kind of dumb.”
Derrick M. Parker, 24, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order June 18.
Mary Jo Haas, 47, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of pushing a woman during a June 16 altercation at a town of Byron residence.
Matthew James Pollock, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of causing a disturbance by cursing and kicking several items June 21 at a town of Little Falls residence.
Micah Alan Evenson, 27, Holmen, was referred to the district attorney for theft and burglary.
According to the report, Evenson is captured on video wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses as he entered an unlocked door of a town of Little Falls business June 21. He left the building with a cut-off tool and placed it in the back seat of his car. He spotted the surveillance camera, went back inside the shop and returned the tool. He then tried to hide the tool alongside his body out of sight from the camera, but the camera caught him putting the tool in his car. He was also recorded putting a second tool in his pocket before leaving the building.
The owner estimated the worth of the tools at $500.
Police located Evenson in La Crosse County. He reportedly told police he thought he was picking up tools at a friend’s house and mistakenly entered the wrong residence. He couldn’t provide an explanation for why he entered the building twice.
