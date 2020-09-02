SHERIFF'S REPORT: La Crosse man referred for third OWI

According to the report, Evenson is captured on video wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses as he entered an unlocked door of a town of Little Falls business June 21. He left the building with a cut-off tool and placed it in the back seat of his car. He spotted the surveillance camera, went back inside the shop and returned the tool. He then tried to hide the tool alongside his body out of sight from the camera, but the camera caught him putting the tool in his car. He was also recorded putting a second tool in his pocket before leaving the building.