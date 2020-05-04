SHERIFF'S REPORT: Milwaukee woman referred to DA for battery,property damage

A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a March 14 incident in the town of Little Falls. Dzjaiheh T. Dent was referred for battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to a fight at Outskirts Gentlemen’s Club. Dispatch said a caller reported that a “female was going crazy” and that a voice in the background could be heard saying, “get someone here.”
When police arrived, Dent was described as “very animated and worked up” and yelled at both police and club personnel. She said the conflict started when an employee wouldn’t give her change for a $20 bill for a customer’s dance. She told police she asked to get paid that night instead of waiting until the following day. When she was refused, a scuffle began. She said her nose piercing was ripped out and she suffered an injury to her pinky. She requested an ambulance.
The report says police were given video footage showing Dent throwing glass bottles behind the bar. When two employees attempted to escort her from the building, the video reportedly shows Dent punching both of them.
Dent was arrested, handcuffed and placed in a squad car. The report says Dent began screaming erratically after police shut the car door. She was transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Benesa M. Guerra, 30, and Jessica Mora Guerra, 33, both of La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and bail jumping after police responded to a driving complaint March 16 in Melvina.
A witness told police that a silver vehicle had crossed the centerline while moving approximately 30 miles per hour on Hwy. 27 shortly after 10:30 p.m. A Cashton police officer followed the vehicle south of Cashton on Hwy. 27 and conducted a traffic stop at Eagle Drive. A sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist a short time later.
The driver was identified as Benesa Guerra. She passed a field sobriety test, but police found a syringe box containing multiple items of drug paraphernalia, including a rubber tourniquet, four metal caps with burned residue, 21 syringe needles, three empty syringe bags and 16 dry cotton swabs.
The report says Benesa Guerra and Jessica Guerra lied about their identities when first pulled over. Both have felony bonds from La Crosse County.
Bobby A. Clayton, 21, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for battery after a Feb. 21 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused is punching an inmate multiple times during an argument.
Jeremy Adam Becker, 36, Oshkosh, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of stealing medications belonging to another prisoner while being held in a booking cell Jan. 31 at the Monroe County Jail.
Barbara R. Clemons, 54, and James Lawrence Waller, 50, both of Warrens, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after a March 18 altercation in Warrens.
Police were called to a Sandy Beach court residence, where Clemons told police that both she and Waller had been consuming alcohol throughout the day and that Waller began calling Clemons derogatory and vulgar names. She then “lost it” and started hitting him multiple times. She said he retaliated by putting a plastic bag over her head “for a second.” She said the bag didn’t impede her breathing.
Clemons said she began punching Waller again before the two locked up and fell to the ground. She said Waller rolled on top of her, grabbed her wrists and banged her hands against the hard floor. She admitted throwing a soda can and shoes at him after he got up.
Waller denied putting a bag over Clemons’ head. He admitted banging her wrists against the floor but said it was in self-defense.
Both took preliminary breath tests with Waller recording a blood-alcohol count of .213 and Clemons at .072.
Alva Glenn Lamb, 63, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of verbally abusing a man March 23 at a Dogwood Avenue residence in the town of Tomah.
John F. Holzapfel, 56, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery. He is accused of shoving a woman and punching her in the nose during a March 29 incident in the town of Lincoln.
The woman said the punch caused her pain but she declined to seek medical attention. She was referred for disorderly conduct, but police determined that Holzapfel was the primary aggressor.
Daisy Marie Mendoza, 20, Wilton, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct, battery and bail jumping after a March 26 incident in the village of Wilton.
Police were called to a Water Street residence, where a man told police that Mendoza had struck him in the face with a closed fist and threw rocks at his vehicle. The report says the man had numerous cuts on his face and that his right eye was swollen.
Mendoza had a no-contact order with the man, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!