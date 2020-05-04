SHERIFF'S REPORT: Milwaukee woman referred to DA for battery,property damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a March 14 incident in the town of Little Falls. Dzjaiheh T. Dent was referred for battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to a fight at Outskirts Gentlemen’s Club. Dispatch said a caller reported that a “female was going crazy” and that a voice in the background could be heard saying, “get someone here.”

When police arrived, Dent was described as “very animated and worked up” and yelled at both police and club personnel. She said the conflict started when an employee wouldn’t give her change for a $20 bill for a customer’s dance. She told police she asked to get paid that night instead of waiting until the following day. When she was refused, a scuffle began. She said her nose piercing was ripped out and she suffered an injury to her pinky. She requested an ambulance.

The report says police were given video footage showing Dent throwing glass bottles behind the bar. When two employees attempted to escort her from the building, the video reportedly shows Dent punching both of them.