SHERIFF'S REPORT: Sparta man faces multiple drug charges

Pritchett was a passenger in a vehicle that clocked at 84 mph in a 70 mph zone. Police detected the door of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. Police found three plastic bags containing 60 grams of marijuana and a Ziploc bag containing 438 pills of various sizes, colors and shapes. Pritchett reportedly told police, “The weed belongs to me, but if you find anything else, no.”

Pritchett was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Oshea L. Rosenthal, 22, Kankakee, Illinois, man was referred to the district attorney for weapons and drug charges after an April 19 traffic stop in Warrens.

Police ran a check on a vehcile with expired registration and followed the vehicle as it exited the Interstate and stopped at Berry Vine Cenex gas station. Police approached Rosenthal and a woman after both of them had exited the vehicle. Police told the woman that a K9 would be conducting an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and she told police there was marijuana inside. She went inside the vehicle and retrieved a jar containing marijuana.