SHERIFF'S REPORT: Sparta man faces multiple drug charges

A 36-year-old Sparta man faces multiple drug charges after an April 18 traffic stop in the city of Sparta. Joshua Joseph Miller was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Miller was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration on Black River Street. Police recognized Miller from prior drug arrests and observed a hypodermic needle cap inside the vehicle. Police obtained permission from the vehicle’s owner, Naomi M. Dickenson, 43, Sparta, to search the vehicle. Police reportedly found several used syringes in Dickenson’s purse. She told police she was disposing of them for a friend.
Police conducted a search of Miller’s person and allegedly found two gem bags containing one gram of methamphetamine, a half-gram of crack cocain and .1 gram of heroin. Police also found a scale belonging to Miller that contained methamphetamine residue.
Dickenson was referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Tyshawn Tyree Pritchett, 24, Toledo, Ohio, was referred to the district attorney for possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after an April 18 traffic stop on Interstate 90 west of Sparta.
Pritchett was a passenger in a vehicle that clocked at 84 mph in a 70 mph zone. Police detected the door of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. Police found three plastic bags containing 60 grams of marijuana and a Ziploc bag containing 438 pills of various sizes, colors and shapes. Pritchett reportedly told police, “The weed belongs to me, but if you find anything else, no.”
Pritchett was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Oshea L. Rosenthal, 22, Kankakee, Illinois, man was referred to the district attorney for weapons and drug charges after an April 19 traffic stop in Warrens.
Police ran a check on a vehcile with expired registration and followed the vehicle as it exited the Interstate and stopped at Berry Vine Cenex gas station. Police approached Rosenthal and a woman after both of them had exited the vehicle. Police told the woman that a K9 would be conducting an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and she told police there was marijuana inside. She went inside the vehicle and retrieved a jar containing marijuana.
The report says Rosenthal gave police a false name when asked for his identity. Police found a wallet with an ID card identifying Rosenthal and later confirmed he had a felony extradition warrant from Illinois with a caution indicator stating he was armed and dangerous. Police located a Colt .45 caliber handgun containing a magazine with six rounds of ammunition but no round in the chamber. The weapon was concealed in a black duffel bag.
Rosenthal was referred for obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, a felon possessing a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Erica Sue Martin, 33, Sparta, was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. She was pulled over shortly after 11 p.m. April 23 after police ran a license plate check. Martin had a bond condition with a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Lisa J. Clark, 56, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of causing a disturbance and attempting to hit a woman April 25 at a town of Greenfield residence.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!