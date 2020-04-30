SHERIFF'S REPORT: Tomah man referred for disorderly conduct, battery

A 44-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a March 10 incident in the town of Byron.
Police were called to a Hwy. 21 residence, where a man said Donald L. Dewitt assaulted him during an argument. The man said Dewitt swore at him, got in his face and grabbed his throat “for a couple of seconds.”
The man said he kicked Dewitt in an attempt to get away and ran upstairs. He said Dewitt pursued him into a bedroom and hit him with closed fists, threw objects at him, placed him in a headlock and threw him down the stairs. The man told police his knee was injured in the fall, and the report says the knee was bleeding from a silver dollar-sized abrasion.
Dewitt left on foot before police arrived. Police got a tip that Dewitt had entered a residence next door. Police approached the residence and were led inside, where Dewitt was lying on the floor with a large laceration on his hairline. He initially declined an offer of medical assistance.
Dewitt denied doing anything wrong. He told police he was struck with a baseball bat before declining to say anything further without the presence of an attorney.
Dewitt was transported to Tomah Health, where he received seven staples and six stitches for his forehead wound. He was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Daniel Richard Feldbauer, 43, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for illegally possessing a prescription drug.
Police were informed that Felbauer had an active warrant and arrested him at his town of Little Falls residence March 10. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where three pills were located on his person during a search. He told police he had a prescription for the pills but said he didn’t have the pill bottle with him. Police later identified the pills as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride, both Schedule II controlled substances.
Dennis Marshall Martin, 64, Devils Lake, North Dakota, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the village of Oakdale March 4.
Dispatch reported a vehicle with a North Dakota license plate had pulled into a driveway of an Oakwood Street residence and that the driver, later identified as Martin, was slumped over the driver’s seat. After repeated attempts to get Martin’s attention, she finally awoke after police banged on the roof of the vehicle. She told police she was en route from Minneapolis and was just sleeping.
The report says police observed a plastic bag that contained a green, leafy substance between Martin’s leg and the center console. She told police she smokes marijuana to relieve symptoms of fibromyalgia in her leg. Police also located two burned marijuana roaches in the ash tray.
Martin had 6.4 grams of marijuana in her possession, according to the report. Police determined she was not under the influence of marijuana at the time and was not placed under arrest.
Daisy Maria Mendoza, 20, Wilton, and Mark Joseph Tainter, 18, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. They are accused of violating no-contact orders with each other.
Logan T. Nauman, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over March 11 at 9:35 p.m. in the town of LaGrange.
Pedro Villa Narves, 38, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over March 14 in the city of Sparta after police ran a license plate check.
A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon while under 18 and bail jumping after police conducted a March 16 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
The juvenile was one of two passengers in the vehicle. Police found a pair of “metallic knuckles” inside the vehicle. The report says the juvenile admitted the weapon belonged to him. He had a bond condition that prohibits him from committing crimes, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
