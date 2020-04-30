SHERIFF'S REPORT: Tomah man referred for disorderly conduct, battery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 44-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a March 10 incident in the town of Byron.

Police were called to a Hwy. 21 residence, where a man said Donald L. Dewitt assaulted him during an argument. The man said Dewitt swore at him, got in his face and grabbed his throat “for a couple of seconds.”

The man said he kicked Dewitt in an attempt to get away and ran upstairs. He said Dewitt pursued him into a bedroom and hit him with closed fists, threw objects at him, placed him in a headlock and threw him down the stairs. The man told police his knee was injured in the fall, and the report says the knee was bleeding from a silver dollar-sized abrasion.

Dewitt left on foot before police arrived. Police got a tip that Dewitt had entered a residence next door. Police approached the residence and were led inside, where Dewitt was lying on the floor with a large laceration on his hairline. He initially declined an offer of medical assistance.

Dewitt denied doing anything wrong. He told police he was struck with a baseball bat before declining to say anything further without the presence of an attorney.