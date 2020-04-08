SHERIFF'S REPORT: Tomah woman arrested on drug charges

A 21-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after a Jan. 26 traffic stop in the town of Byron.
Ashley Elizabeth Foth was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Foth was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Hwy. 21 shortly after 2 a.m. for a defective stop lamp. The driver admitted to not carrying insurance, and Foth wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
A K9 unit conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and after a positive response, Foth reportedly told police there was a dirty methamphetamine needle in her purse. Police located the needle and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Police also located a single pill identified as Vyvanse. It was not inside a prescription bottle. Police also observed a substance floating inside a soda bottle that was later identified as heroin. Police believe Foth dumped the heroin inside the soda bottle in an attempt to conceal it.
Foth was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Joseph A. Sharp, 23, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 on Interstate 90 after police received a complaint about a vehicle without its lights on.
Benjamin George Warsaw, 32, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for leaving a loaded firearm near a child.
Police responded to a Dec. 22, 2019, report from Monroe Councy Social Services of a child gaining access to a loaded firearm and pulling the trigger. The report says the child grabbed the weapon from the front seat of a parked vehicle, pulled the trigger and sustained redness on the chest due to the recoil. A witness told police that Warsaw always drives with a loaded gun and keeps it in the front seat of his truck.
Warsaw met with police Feb. 7. He told police the weapon was a .17 HMR rifle. He said the weapon didn’t have a clip but a round was still in the chamber. He said the bullet went through the floorboard on the passenger side.
During the interview, Warsaw said the incident was his fault, described himself as “careless” and told police it would never happen again.
Jose Antonio Parras Alvarado, 43, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for simple battery and disorderly conduct after a Feb. 14 altercation in the village of Kendall.
Police responded to a South Railroad St. residence, where a caller reported there was yelling coming from a neighboring apartment unit. A woman told police that Alvarado tackled her three times, spit on her face and threw a remote control device at her.
Alvarado had left the residence by the time police arrived but returned shortly after 6 a.m. Police made a follow-up visit and arrested Alvarado without incident. After he was placed in a squad car, he reportedly told police he understood being charged with disorderly conduct but not battery. Police asked Alvarado for his side of the story, but he refused after being issued his Miranda rights.
Benjamin L. Arendt, 37, and Shawna L. Davis, 45, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping after police investigated a disabled vehicle Feb. 15 at the junction of Hwys. 27 and 71 in the town of Little Falls.
Police determined that Arendt was the vehcile owner and that he had a suspended license. Dispatch informed police that Arendt lived at a Dayton Avenue address a mile away. Both Arendt and Davis answered the door when police arrived. They told police the vehicle had run out of gas and that they walked back to the residence.
Dispatch informed police that Arendt and Davis had outstanding warrants, and both were placed under arrest. A search of Arendt allegedly found a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine.
Thomas R. Anderson, 52, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine after police observed a suspect vehicle parked outside the Monroe County Jail in Sparta Feb. 15.
Police determined the vehicle belonged to Anderson, who was operating under an occupational driver’s license. The vehicle was within the hours of operation but only to drive to work. Police believe Anderson had come to the jail to visit an inmate, which would be a violation.
Police confirmed that Anderson had a 6 p.m. visitation appointment. He exited the jail shortly after 7 p.m., got into the vehicle and drove northbound on K Street before police conducted a traffic stop on Central Avenue. The report says Anderson’s hands were shaking and that he appeared nervous. He was arrested for bail jumping and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
A K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and found a butane torch but no contraband.
Anderson was transported to the Monroe County Jail. He was told that if he were concealing any contraband on his person, it would be become a felony if discovered entering the jail. Anderson then produced a wooden toothpick holder with methamphetamine inside. Police still believe Anderson was concealing drugs, and during the strip search inside the jail, a small piece of methamphetamine allegedly fell from Anderson’s pocket and that he attempted to conceal it by stepping on it.
Amanda N. Perdin, 31, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping.
Police were informed that Perdin had consumed alcohol in violation of a bond condition, and police located a vehicle she was driving shortly before 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 on Hwy. B in the town of Sparta. Pedrin told police she hadn’t consumed alcohol and had taken a cough drop prior to bond monitoring. A preliminary breath test at the Monroe County Jail recorded a blood-alcohol level of zero.
Robert Brian Burke, 38, Rockland, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reportedly found a used syringe inside Burke’s vehicle while conducting a Feb. 18 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Isaac Alan Antone, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and bail jumping. He is accused of cutting off his bond monitoring bracelet. Police found it Dec 11, 2019, in a snowbank on Flint Avenue.
Timothy A. Ernst, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order. He is accused of leaving a note on the door of a woman who’s the subject of the order and attempting to contact her by phone.
George Arthur Neitzel, 83, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a Feb. 24 incident at a village of Kendall residence.
Police responded to a report of a woman who was pushed to the ground by Neitzel and had locked herself in a bathroom at an East Hall Street residence. After police arrived, the woman said Neitzel struck her in the torso and that her pinky was injured after she was pushed to the ground.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
