SHERIFF'S REPORT: Tomah woman arrested on drug charges

Police determined the vehicle belonged to Anderson, who was operating under an occupational driver’s license. The vehicle was within the hours of operation but only to drive to work. Police believe Anderson had come to the jail to visit an inmate, which would be a violation.

Police confirmed that Anderson had a 6 p.m. visitation appointment. He exited the jail shortly after 7 p.m., got into the vehicle and drove northbound on K Street before police conducted a traffic stop on Central Avenue. The report says Anderson’s hands were shaking and that he appeared nervous. He was arrested for bail jumping and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.

A K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and found a butane torch but no contraband.

Anderson was transported to the Monroe County Jail. He was told that if he were concealing any contraband on his person, it would be become a felony if discovered entering the jail. Anderson then produced a wooden toothpick holder with methamphetamine inside. Police still believe Anderson was concealing drugs, and during the strip search inside the jail, a small piece of methamphetamine allegedly fell from Anderson’s pocket and that he attempted to conceal it by stepping on it.