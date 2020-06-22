SHERIFF'S REPORT: Two referred to DA after fight near Cashton

Two people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police were called to an April 16 altercation in the town of Jefferson.
Christopher T. Herricks, 31, Cashton, was referred for disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Gokey, 24, Cashton, was referred for disorderly conduct and battery.
Police were called to a Hwy. U residence in response to an altercation that had ended when police arrived. Gokey told police that Herricks became agitated and that he tried to calm Herricks down. Herricks objected, pulled a pocket knife and told Gokey to stand back. Gokey said Herricks didn’t open the blade.
Gokey said the two began fighting over the knife. During some point in the altercation, Gokey said Herricks inserted a pair of keys in Gokey’s mouth, which triggered bleeding. The two ended up on the ground, and Gokey said Herricks placed him in a choke hold. Gokey said it was difficult for him to breath and that he felt like he would pass out but didn’t lose consciousness.
Herricks told police he was punched six to eight times by Gokey. He told police he punched Gokey in the face in self-defense. The report says Herricks had difficulty keeping the sequence of events in order.
Herricks was arrested and handcuffed. A search of Herricks allegedly found a glass smoking device and a cellophane wrapper containing large pieces of green, leafy substance later identified as marijuana.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Thomas Ray Schoolman, 59, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of firing two shots in the air with a 12-gauge shotgun during a dispute with a neighbor April 7 in the town of Byron.
Nicholas T. Zillmer 35, Sparta, and Krystal Kay Kogutkiewicz, 35, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after an April 19 altercation in the town of Little Falls.
Police were called to a Cannon Road residence, where Zillmer had called police to report that Kogutkiewicz had assaulted him. The report says Zillmer had blood on his face and knuckles.
Zillmer said he and Kogutkiewicz were returning from Eau Claire when she became agitated and started hitting and slapping him while the vehicle was moving. He said Kogutkiewicz continued to hit and slap him as he drove through Black River Falls and into Monroe County. He admitted to drinking two 12-ounce beers while driving the vehicle, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .107.
Kogutkiewicz told police that Zillmer hit her twice in the face with an open hand and said it caused the most pain she had ever felt. She showed police abusive text messages she received from Zillmer, and the report says a deputy concluded that Zillmer was “a controlling member of the relationship.”
Police searched Zillmer’s vehicle and allegedly found a vape cartridge that Zillmer said he used a month earlier to smoke marijuana.
Zillmer was referred for battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Kogutkiewicz was referred for battery.
Laurie A. Stutzman, 59, Tomah was referred to the district attorney for operating a firearm while intoxicated. She is accused of firing a revolver April 13 inside a town of Adrian residence. A preliminary breath test of Stutzman recorded a blood-alcohol level of .289.
Shawna L. Davis, 46, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a non-contact order April 20 in the town of Little Falls.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!