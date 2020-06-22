SHERIFF'S REPORT: Two referred to DA after fight near Cashton

Herricks was arrested and handcuffed. A search of Herricks allegedly found a glass smoking device and a cellophane wrapper containing large pieces of green, leafy substance later identified as marijuana.

In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:

Thomas Ray Schoolman, 59, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of firing two shots in the air with a 12-gauge shotgun during a dispute with a neighbor April 7 in the town of Byron.

Nicholas T. Zillmer 35, Sparta, and Krystal Kay Kogutkiewicz, 35, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after an April 19 altercation in the town of Little Falls.

Police were called to a Cannon Road residence, where Zillmer had called police to report that Kogutkiewicz had assaulted him. The report says Zillmer had blood on his face and knuckles.

Zillmer said he and Kogutkiewicz were returning from Eau Claire when she became agitated and started hitting and slapping him while the vehicle was moving. He said Kogutkiewicz continued to hit and slap him as he drove through Black River Falls and into Monroe County. He admitted to drinking two 12-ounce beers while driving the vehicle, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .107.