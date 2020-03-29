SHERIFF'S REPORT: Two referred to Monroe County District Dttorney for drug charges

Police ran a license plate check of a vehicle driven by Peterson shortly before 7 p.m. on Hwy. 16. Police determined that Peterson had four felony warrants and conducted a traffic stop.

Peterson was placed under arrest without incident. He told police his coat pocket contained a “dirty rig.” Police seized the used syringe as evidence. Peterson had bond conditions that prohibit him from possessing drug paraphernalia and driving unless property licensed, which triggered bail jumping referrals.

Edward John Parker Jr., 55, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Feb. 3 in the town of Lincoln for having an illegible license plate.

Matthew Harold Hage, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney after a Feb. 7 incident in the town of Sparta. He is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat two separate times during an argument at an Epee Avenue residence. The woman said she was able to breathe and didn’t believe she would lose consciousness either time. She also told police that Hage also grabbed her ponytail and pulled her hair.

Gerald L. Powell, 25, Chicago, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer.