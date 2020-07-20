SHERIFF'S REPORT: Warrens man accused of fleeing, threatening police

A 36-year-old Warrens man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police May 26.
Steven J. Flowers was referred for battery, threatening an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to an Overlook Court residence in Warrens, where Flowers had reportedly violated a non-contact order. Police were informed that Flowers had left the residence in a vehicle lacking license plates. Police found the car a short time later parked at a nearby BP gas station.
Police approached Flowers, who offered a handshake. When the officer declined the handshake, Flowers began to walk away and said, “I ain’t done nothing illegal.” He then broke into a sprint away from the gas station into a wooded area at Jellystone Park.
Two other officers who joined the chase, and one was able to subdue Flowers with a Taser probe. During the transport to the Monroe County Jail, he allegedly threatened to “slaughter” and “devour” an officer while using profane and insulting language.
Police interviewed the subject of the no-contact order. She told police Flowers “shoulder blocked” her in a way that caused her pain and that she was afraid Flowers would assault her again.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Matthew R. Castner, 47, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after a May 19 altercation in the village of Norwalk.
A man told police that Castner became angry with him at a Main Street residence and demanded he leave the house. The man said Castner then grabbed him hard by the arm and dragged him outside. The report says the man had bruises and scratches on his arm.
Jason Lee McKee, 45, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a May 19 traffic stop in the town of Wellington.
Police ran a license plate check on a vehicle McKee was operating on Hwy. V shortly after 10:30 p.m. and determined he had a revoked driver’s license. When approached by police, McKee rolled down his window two inches and avoided making eye contact with the officer. McKee complied with an order to roll down his window further. He told police he couldn’t provide proof of insurance because he couldn’t locate his phone.
McKee was ordered to step outside his vehicle, and police could detect the odor of alcohol. McKee said he spilled a mixed drink on himself and had consumed just one alcoholic beverage. Police conducted a field sobriety test, and preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol of level of .08. McKee gave consent for a blood test, which recorded a level of .073.
McKee was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
Russell Eugene Walker, 20, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. The report says he failed to report to the Monroe County Jail May 15 to serve a 30-day sentence.
Scarlet R. Brians, 23, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. She was scheduled to report May 1 to serve the final eight days of a 30-day sentence.
Lucas P. Downing, 30, Ontario, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and bail jumping.
Police received a report that a man, later identified as Downing, had chased a child back onto her property May 20 and circled the exterior of her home in the town of Wellington. He was then seen walking toward a hunting cabin on Orion Road.
Police caught up with Downing at the hunting cabin. He told police he was hunting for mushrooms and needed a drink of water. The report says Downing’s clothing was torn, and there were scratches all over his body. He offered police a handful of change and asked if he could buy a drink. He was not cooperative explaining why he was in the area but acknowledged having recently used methamphetamine.
Downing reportedly tensed up and refused to place his hands behind his back when police attempted to handcuff him. A search of Downing allegedly found several needles. He said the needles and their contents were a prescription issued to him from the Vernon County Jail.
Austin Dustin Allen Lee, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Lee in the town of Angelo for a defective stop lamp. During a search, police allegedly found a methamphetamine pipe.
Mason J. Cooper, 30, Neillsville, was referred to the district attorney for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a drug overdose call in the village of Oakdale.
Police responded May 22 to the Road Ranger gas station, where Cooper was found unconscious underneath a sink in the men’s bathroom. The report says a Road Ranger cashier performed CPR on Cooper before Tomah Area Ambulance Service personnel arrived and administered Narcan. Police found an uncapped syringe, a butane torch and a sandwich bag with a trace amount of heroin at the scene.
Cooper reportedly told police he had consumed alcohol but denied taking drugs. He initially told police he didn’t want hospital treatment but was taken to Tomah Health before being medically cleared for transport to the Monroe County Jail.
Matthew T. Rochester, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and bail jumping after a May 23 incident in the town of Byron.
Police were called shortly after 9 a.m. to a Hwy. 21 address, where a woman told police that Rochester punched, hit and kicked her 10 times during an argument. She attempted to retreat inside the house, but Rochester dragged her back outside. She said Rochester then collected her personal belongings and burned them in the back yard. Police observed several piles of smoldering, burned clothing, two one-dollar bills and a wallet the woman said contained $200. There was also a smashed cell phone valued at $600 in the back yard.
Police searched the wooded area behind the property and couldn’t find Rochester. Police also couldn’t locate Rochester at his place of employment.
Joel Anthony Coman, 21, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for causing injury while driving drunk after police responded to a May 23 rollover crash in the town of Oakdale.
Police were dispatched to Horizon Avenue, where a man told police he agreed to drive Coman’s vehicle after Coman had consumed alcohol at a village of Oakdale tavern. The man said he was heading south when a northbound vehicle crossed into the south lane of traffic, causing him to swerve and crash. Coman told police he was a passenger in the vehicle.
The report says the skid marks contradicted the version of events given to police. When confronted with the evidence, the man, who sustained a cut to his arm during the crash, told police that Coman was the driver. The report says Coman denied he was the driver several more times before admitting he was behind the wheel.
Coman submitted to a preliminary breath test, which registered a blood-alcohol level of .135.
Logan James Mitchell, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after a May 20 incident in the town of Tomah. He is accused of punching two men during a disturbance at an Irondale Avenue residence. The report says one victim’s face was red and swollen, and the other victim had several red marks on his face.
Shana Joy Endle, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a May 27 traffic stop in the town of Scott. She was pulled over after police observed suspicious driving behavior while she was operating in a cemetery shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Zechariah L. Harper, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery. He is accused of punching a woman in the face May 31 at a Hazelwood Road residence in the town of Angelo. The report says the woman sustained a cut on the bottom of her lip.
Michael Jeffrey Vandenbergh, 24, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after a May 29 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Vandenbergh with no license plate on Hwy. 27 shortly after 10 p.m. Dispatch informed police that Vandenbergh’s license was revoked and that his vehicle required an ignition interlock device which wasn’t installed.
Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police allegedly found 7.8 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a marijuana grinder and two marijuana smoking devices.
Vandenbergh was referred for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
Tristan Ray Klump, 24, Tomah, was referred for the district attorney for possession of cocaine after police responded to a May 26 report of a suspicious vehicle
A caller told police shortly before 11 p.m. that people were sitting inside a truck at a Tara Drive apartment complex in the village of Oakdale. The caller did not believe the people inside the truck belonged at the complex.
Police approached the truck and immediately detected the odor of marijuana. The report says police found a half-gram of cocaine inside the vehicle that was determined to have belonged to Klump.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
