SHERIFF'S REPORT: Warrens man accused of fleeing, threatening police

The report says the skid marks contradicted the version of events given to police. When confronted with the evidence, the man, who sustained a cut to his arm during the crash, told police that Coman was the driver. The report says Coman denied he was the driver several more times before admitting he was behind the wheel.

Coman submitted to a preliminary breath test, which registered a blood-alcohol level of .135.

Logan James Mitchell, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after a May 20 incident in the town of Tomah. He is accused of punching two men during a disturbance at an Irondale Avenue residence. The report says one victim’s face was red and swollen, and the other victim had several red marks on his face.

Shana Joy Endle, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a May 27 traffic stop in the town of Scott. She was pulled over after police observed suspicious driving behavior while she was operating in a cemetery shortly after 12:30 p.m.