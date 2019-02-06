The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will offer “Shifting Gears,” a three-day program designed for farmers looking for a change of pace, responsibility, marketing or moving into the retirement phase.

The workshop will be held at Vernon Electric Cooperative in Westby Tuesday, Feb. 26, Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 13.

The first day focuses on family living costs, balance sheets and risk tolerance. The second day will examine visioning, goals, estate planning and tax considerations as farmers shift gears. The final day of the program will focus on marketing their skills in the job market, evaluating potential farm markets and enterprises and will feature a panel discussion on niche/value added farming.

To register, contact the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276. Cost for the program is $20 per day or $45 for all three days. Participants have the option of attending for one, two or three days.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

