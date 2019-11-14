Tomah’s Great Holiday Shopping Hunt is set to return.
For the second year, three non-profit organizations have teamed up to create a day of shopping Saturday, Nov. 23.
Each of the organizations − Area Community Theatre, Kupper Ratsch Senior Center and First United Methodist Church − have put together a wide variety of homemade crafts, artwork and other vendor items for the public to buy.
Each site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Every person who arrives to shop at the events will receive a card to get stamped. If someone get a stamp from all three sites, they will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Winners will be notified Nov. 26.
Colleen Richer, building and facility manager at ACT, said the shopping experience helps the organization raise funds for the theater, brings awareness to where the organizations are located and what they offer to the community.
“It’s brought the community together and people from out of town have come here,” she said. “A lot of vendors are coming back because they enjoyed being here last year.”
Pam Buchda, senior center director, said the event promotes the center and is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“It helps fund the programming here, whether it be music, regular activities and other needs that come up throughout the year.”
Cheryl Weber, president of United Methodist Women, a group that’s part of First United Methodist Church, said the money raised helps fund the group’s mission projects.
“It’s not necessarily trips, but it’s to support Harbor House, which supports wayward children we give money to children’s services through the Methodist church,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.