The Tomah High School Limited Edition show choir will present its annual Fall Spectacular and chili fund raiser Sunday, Nov. 3 at the high school.
Chili lunch will be from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. in the high school commons, followed by a 1:30 p.m. performance by Limited Edition and Tomah Middle School's Soundsations in the auditorium.
The lunch is $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens. Adults can purchase a performance-only ticket for $4.
The event will also feature a bake sale and 50/50 raffles.
