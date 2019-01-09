Competition season has begun, and Tomah High School Limited Edition Show Choir is off to a fast start.
Competing at the Parkview Xtravaganza in Orfordville Jan. 5, the show choir took their Fighters and Dreamers show to a second runner-up (third-place) finish.
The show choir competition hosted by Parkview High School show choir is in its second year. Limited Edition competed against the following show choirs:
- La Crosse Logan High School's The Class Act.
- Reedsburg High School's Choraliers.
- Green Bay East High School's Rhapsody in Red.
- Mayville High School's Cardinal Singers.
- Parkview High School's Pizazz,
- Plymouth High School's Momentum.
Stevie Peterson of Limited Edition was awarded individual recognition for Best Female Performer out of all the participating show choirs.
Limited Edition continues its competition season on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Altoona Locopalooza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.