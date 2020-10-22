'Sip & Shop' at Murray's on Main Nov. 21

A holiday "Sip & Shop" will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 at Murray's on Main in the upstairs banquet room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser to honor of the memory of Brenda Szeflinski, a teacher in the Tomah Area School District who died in November 2019. The money raised will go toward a scholarship in her honor.

The event includes lunch and drink specials, basket raffles, holiday shopping cards with a chance to win a gift certificate donated by Murray's on Main and over 25 local vendors with cash-and-carry items for purchase.

