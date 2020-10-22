 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Sip & Shop' at Murray's on Main Nov. 21
0 comments

'Sip & Shop' at Murray's on Main Nov. 21

{{featured_button_text}}

A holiday "Sip & Shop" will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 at Murray's on Main in the upstairs banquet room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser to honor of the memory of Brenda Szeflinski, a teacher in the Tomah Area School District who died in November 2019. The money raised will go toward a scholarship in her honor.

The event includes lunch and drink specials, basket raffles, holiday shopping cards with a chance to win a gift certificate donated by Murray's on Main and over 25 local vendors with cash-and-carry items for purchase.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Traffic crash kills Tomah woman

A rural Tomah woman is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash at Hwy. 131 and Hwy. A in the town of Wilton. Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead…

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years
News

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years

On Nov. 7, 1987, I met Tomah Journal owner/publisher John Kenny in a Madison hotel lobby to discuss an opening for a reporter “strong on sports.”

News

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, MaustonAshley Cavallino and Wesley Rechlicz of Hillsboro are the parents of a boy, Oliver James, born Sept. 12. He …

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News