Six senior letterwinners to lead Tomah wrestlers

The Tomah High School wrestling team has six senior letterwinners, and coach Jeff Von Haden believes "it's their year to shine."
"We want to push Holmen for the conference championship," Von Haden said. "If we're going to do it, it's this year with all our seniors."
The seniors represent the core of 10 letterwinners who are back from last season's 4-1 Mississippi Valley Conference campaign. The Timberwolves open the home portion of their season Dec. 14 when they host the 25th annual Tomah Scramble.
Tomah's returning seniors combined for a 170-71 record last season, and all of them won more than they lost.
"They hard work hard, and they're good leaders," Von Haden said.
The senior returnees will wrestle at the following weights:
132 - Brayden Bemis was 23-15 last season. His backup is sophomore sophomore Austin Finnigan.
138 - Nate Boulton returns after a 30-9 season. He'll wrestle at 138 pounds at tournaments but could move up to 145 depending on matchups. Senior Ruday Aguinaga and junior Joey Fowler are the backups.
160 - Marques Fritsche posted 43-9 a record last season and reached the state tournament but will sit out the first half of 2019-20. Until he returns, junior letterwinner Thor Lass (16-12) will fill the slot.
182 - Jarion Pierce is back from a 30-10 season. He's backed up by junior Brock Greathouse.
220 - Colby Von Haden returns after a 24-18 season. Junior Brandon Betthauser is in reserve.
285 - Hayden Larson posted a 21-9 record season. The depth is provided by juniors Willie Bowie and Chase McIntosh.
You have free articles remaining.
The rest of the roster:
106 - Freshmen Branden Bloom and Ethan Gearing are battling for the varsity with Bloom having the early edge.
113 - Freshman Gavin Finch is the varsity frontrunner with Reid Spolum in reserve.
120 - Sophomore letterwinner Caleb Pollack (24-16) is back with freshman Benny Bemis as the backup.
126 - Three-year letterwinner Caden Griffin (32-15) returns with junior Hayden Peters and sophomores Jaden Brown and Camery Koll in reserve.
145 - Senior Brody Foss is locked in a competitive battle with sophomore Logan Boulton. Sophomore Tanner Griffin is also in the picture.
152 - Thai Davis, a senior newcomer, is likely to fill the slot.
160 - Sam Linzmeier, who was 21-21 as a freshman last season, moves up a weight class. There is depth with senior Austin Arttus, junior Tanner Carlson and sophomore Ethan Burch.
195 - Senior Connor Perry is the frontrunner with sophomore Harley Antone in reserve.
Except for 152, there are two or more wrestlers at each weight class, which means the Timberwolves will be giving up few, if any, forfeit points.
"It's huge," Von Haden said. "If you're giving up a forfeit, that's six free points. You want to put somebody out there who can compete and even if they lose, not get pinned."
In recent years, the Timberwolves have featured few dominant individuals but have boasted deep rosters that produce outstanding dual records. The Timberwolves won 12 of 16 dual matches last season after posting an 18-4 mark the season before.
"It will be the same way this year − we'll be solid as a dual team," Von Haden said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.