Six senior letterwinners to lead Tomah wrestlers

The Tomah High School wrestling team has six senior letterwinners, and coach Jeff Von Haden believes "it's their year to shine."

"We want to push Holmen for the conference championship," Von Haden said. "If we're going to do it, it's this year with all our seniors."

The seniors represent the core of 10 letterwinners who are back from last season's 4-1 Mississippi Valley Conference campaign. The Timberwolves open the home portion of their season Dec. 14 when they host the 25th annual Tomah Scramble.

Tomah's returning seniors combined for a 170-71 record last season, and all of them won more than they lost.

"They hard work hard, and they're good leaders," Von Haden said.

The senior returnees will wrestle at the following weights:

132 - Brayden Bemis was 23-15 last season. His backup is sophomore sophomore Austin Finnigan.

138 - Nate Boulton returns after a 30-9 season. He'll wrestle at 138 pounds at tournaments but could move up to 145 depending on matchups. Senior Ruday Aguinaga and junior Joey Fowler are the backups.