Small footprint: Miller's lack of acreage major topic during building tour

Miller principal Diana Lesneski said there isn’t enough parking for the school’s 35 staff members.

“There are times I come back from an (administration) meeting and there’s no place to park,” Lesneski said.

She said some parents come as early as 2:15 p.m. to park before picking up their children.

Lesneski said the small playground area behind the school is a problem. While the district recently upgraded its playground equipment with the help of private fundraising, the playground slopes sharply toward a fence along Hollister Avenue.

“At the area of the bottom of the hill where children like to play, there are a lot of skinned knees,” she said.

The school has about 260 students, which HSR says is above capacity. The school has storage issues with some items stored in hallways.

The tour went to the building’s lower level, where several classrooms are housed. Gaarder said the area wasn’t designed as instructional space and isn’t handicapped accessible.

Gaarder, however, stressed that Miller, along with other building in the district, is “code compliant.”