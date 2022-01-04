 Skip to main content
Small ruminant series begins Jan. 11

University of Wisconsin-Extension will conduct a small ruminant workshop series via webinar again this year.

This year's series will meet once a month during the evening beginning Jan. 11 and continuing through May 10. Each session will run from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Topics and presenters include:

  • Jan. 11- Ewe Management Throughout the Year with Todd Taylor, UW-Madison sheep research program manager
  • Feb. 8 - Strategic and Cost Effective Mineral Nutrition for Sheep with Dr. Whit Stewart, Extension sheep specialist, University of Wyoming
  • March 8 - Parasite Management for Small Ruminants in Grazing Systems with Gene Schriefer
  • April 12 - Bridging the Gap Between Meat Goat Hobby and Commercial Meat Goat Business with J.J. Jones, agriculture economics specialist, Oklahoma State University
  • May 10 - All About the Arlington Sheep Research Unit with Todd Taylor.

For more information regarding each webinar or to register, visit http://go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch

