Small ruminant series begins Jan. 11

University of Wisconsin-Extension will conduct a small ruminant workshop series via webinar again this year.
This year's series will meet once a month during the evening beginning Jan. 11 and continuing through May 10. Each session will run from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Topics and presenters include:
- Jan. 11- Ewe Management Throughout the Year with Todd Taylor, UW-Madison sheep research program manager
- Feb. 8 - Strategic and Cost Effective Mineral Nutrition for Sheep with Dr. Whit Stewart, Extension sheep specialist, University of Wyoming
- March 8 - Parasite Management for Small Ruminants in Grazing Systems with Gene Schriefer
- April 12 - Bridging the Gap Between Meat Goat Hobby and Commercial Meat Goat Business with J.J. Jones, agriculture economics specialist, Oklahoma State University
- May 10 - All About the Arlington Sheep Research Unit with Todd Taylor.
For more information regarding each webinar or to register, visit http://go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch