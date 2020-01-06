Small ruminant webinar series begins Jan. 15

The University of Wisconsin Animal Sciences Department and the Division of Extension will host a small ruminant webinar series beginning Jan. 15.

The program will start at 7:30 p.m. and end by 9 p.m.

The meetings can be accessed from home using a computer, a phone or at a local extension office using Zoom technology.

“We are excited to bring back this type of remote education for sheep producers across Wisconsin,” said Todd Taylor, of the UW-Madison animal science department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taylor said the webinars are "a new spin" from the long-standing and widespread sheep ETN meetings that retired Dr. Dave Thomas, sheep specialist, hosted during his tenure at the University of Wisconsin.

Dr. Daniel Morrical will speak on late gestation ewe nutrition during the January webinar. He joined the Iowa State University staff in 1984 as Extension sheep specialist after completing his doctorate at New Mexico State University. He retired from full-time teaching in 2017. While at Iowa State University, Morrical was responsible for educational programs in all areas of sheep production, ranging from nutrition, genetics, marketing, and management.