Snow days are back on the Tomah School Board agenda. Board members will discuss a plan to make up lost time due to inclement weather when they convenes for their regular monthly meeting Monday, March 18 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
During its Feb. 18 meeting, the board approved a plan to convert a pair of teacher inservice days to class days and added five minutes to the start and end of each school day beginning March 4. Since then, the board has lost another day to inclement weather and started others two hours late.
The board didn't change the final day of school, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 6. Superintendent Cindy Zahrte told the board in February that the administration doesn't want to extend the school year to the second week of June.
Other agenda items include:
- Consideration of bids for a bus pen at the school district's bus garage.
- Discussion of additional handicapped parking at Tomah High School.
- Appoint board members to hand out diplomas during Tomah High School commencement exercises Saturday, May 25.
- Approval of CESA 4 services for 2019-20 school year.
Prior the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., followed by the Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
