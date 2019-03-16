Monroe County escaped last week’s sudden meltdown of snow relatively unscathed.
The only drama occurred south of Sparta, where emergency management personnel offered to evacuate roughly 25 families from their homes Thursday along Icebox Avenue in the town of Sparta. Monroe County emergency management coordinator Darlene Pintarro said Friday there was the possibility of residents in the area being cut off by rising water.
“We were concerned that residents and emergency services wouldn’t have a way in and out,” Pintarro said.
She said only three families chose to evacuate, and initial plans to set up an emergency shelter at Sparta’s Barney Center were never implemented. Roads to the area were open Friday, but runoff and water from the La Crosse River spilling over the roadway remained.
Pintarro said there were no reports of significant damage from the midweek storm which brought rain and surging temperatures to the area. Temperatures in western Wisconsin reached the mid-50s Thursday.
Pintarro was encouraged by a weather forecast that predicted cool and dry weather for the next few days.
“There is concern everywhere with the temperatures rising,” she said. “Right now, we’re pretty stabilized ... we’re keeping an eye on it.”
The snowmelt hit southern Wisconsin the hardest with major flooding reported in Fond du Lac, Lodi, DeForest and Darlington. A portion of Hwy. 154 in Sauk County was closed due to flood waters.
