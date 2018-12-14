Summer floods will impact the winter snowmobile season.
Tom Popp, chairman of the Monroe County Snowmobile Association, only about 75 percent of the trail system will be able to open this season due to washouts from floods in late August and early September. Area snowmobile clubs are waiting for more snow before they can open any of the trails.
"The (Elroy-Sparta) Bike Trail is open from Sparta to Wilton and then closed from Wilton all the way to Elroy except for a section at the west end of Kendall, but you can't go east on the bike trail in Kendall," he said. "It just got washed out in lots of places ... and the Department of Natural Resources and the bike trail people haven't been able to get all the repairs done ... We're working with them to try to get more of it opened up."
Parts of the trail will be open, Popp said. Barricades are being erected along some of the washouts, and that will allow riders to use the trail just east of Wilton, which means more trail connections rather than closed loops.
"(Without the barricades) it was just a dead end right from Sparta to Norwalk to Wilton, and that was as far as they could go and then have to turn back," he said. "Now they could go from Wilton to Tomah and Warrens and back on that side of the county."
Besides the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail, parts of the 400 Trail in Juneau and Sauk counties that are used as snowmobile trails are also washed out. A section of about 200 feet was washed out along the Baraboo River, and other sections are "hit and miss," Popp said.
The wet weather has also left standing corn on some of the landowners' fields, so those trails can't be used until the crop is harvested.
Popp hopes that the 2018-19 season will be snowier than 2017-18, when very little of the trail system opened.
"We opened some little spurs from Cataract to Jackson County and from Warrens to Jackson County, but that was just a couple at a time. We never had the whole system open," he said. "It was the first time that's happened in over 20 years."
So far the season is looking up, Popp said. He's encouraged to see snow on the ground, although there isn't yet enough to open trails anywhere in Monroe County.
"It depends on where you're at, but in Tomah we've got about six inches, from the tip of the ridge south to the bike trail and beyond there's anywhere from 12 inches to eight inches," he said. "We're just about done marking some trails, and we possibly will open soon. It just depends on what the weather brings."
