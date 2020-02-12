Snowplows and driveways: Public works director explains plowing procedures

The season’s biggest snowstorm has some Tomah residents annoyed about snowplows.

City of Tomah public works director Kirk Arity told the Tomah City Council’s Committee of the Whole Monday that his office has received multiple calls about snowplows that make multiple passes by their driveways.

“People aren’t happy when their driveways are plowed shut or if it’s done multiple times,” Arity said.

He said plowing snow into driveway entries is an unavoidable reality of heavy snowstorms. Tomah was struck with its heaviest snowstorm of the season Sunday, when six to eight inches of snow blanketed the area. The Tomah Public Works Department reported six inches of snow, while the city of Sparta reported over eight inches.

Arity said the first priority is clear the passing lanes and that it can take up to four passes to push all the snow to the curb.

“Until we get it back to the curb, we’re really not done plowing,” Arity said. “Unfortunately, it takes a lot of time to do that sometimes. Hopefully everybody can understand the process of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Arity also encouraged property owners with fire hydrants to keep them clear of snow.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

