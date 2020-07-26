You are the owner of this article.
Soldier with Fort McCoy background confirmed to lead Army Reserve
A soldier with a Fort McCoy background has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a leadership post in the U.S. Army.

Major Gen. Jody J. Daniels was confirmed July 22 for a dual role as Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command. She most recently served as commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division headquartered at Fort McCoy and Fort Snelling, Minnesota.

Daniels is the first woman in the 112-year history of the Army Reserve to lead the community-based force of more than 200,000 soldiers and civilian employees. She has more than 36 years of active and reserve military service and has been deployed overseas to Kosovo, Korea and Iraq.

Her education includes a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst).

Daniels is native of Rolla, Missouri.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

