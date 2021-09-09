Soldiers build field hospital while training at Fort McCoy

Sgt. Serene Fanfair, a patient administration specialist with the 348th Field Hospital, said she was most proud of the collaboration between her team and the other sections in the exercise.

"It's our first time working together as a hospital. So, all of these different units coming together from different places and getting to work with each other is really kind of an exciting thing," said Fanfair.

Fanfair said this was not her first time participating in CSTX, and that one of the improvements she noticed was the new medical tents.

"They're easier to set up," said Fanfair. "A few soldiers have been shown how to set up (the tents), and they will teach others."

Fanfair said some of the highlights of the new tents included built-in floors, air conditioning and lights easier to hang than previous sets.

Spc. Tiffanie Mondina, a surgical technician with the 378th Field Hospital, said CSTX was her first annual training since joining the Army Reserve.

"I was very excited to learn how to set these (tents) up," said Mondina. "Now, since doing that, I'm excited to learn what my job is ... if and when we actually deploy."