Soups are a great starter or side. When you have soup as a starter, you’re helping to ensure you get a lot of nutrients right away because soups make it easy to consume three or more food groups at once.

Whether you’re looking for recipes or you’re grocery shopping, look for soups that have lots of vegetables, whole grains and protein. Also look for soups that are low in fat and sodium by reading the nutrition facts label.

To lower costs when making homemade soup, use ingredients that you already have on hand, purchase in-season ingredients and be sure to use leftover ingredients. Also, keep in mind that homemade soup is cheaper and helps to stretch the food budget. In addition, it is an excellent make-ahead meal, and another perk is most soups freeze well.

If you’re looking for a new soup recipe, consider trying the one below. It is delicious! This recipe can be made healthier by reducing the amount of fat and sodium. You can use ¼ less butter and use skim milk, 1% milk, evaporated skim milk, or fat-free half and half in place of the regular half-and-half. The salt can also be reduced by ½ or left out.

Turkey Wild Rice Soup

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Makes: 12 servings (about 3 quarts)

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, cubed

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 celery ribs, finely chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

½ cup all-purpose flour

4 cups chicken or turkey broth

2 cups cooked wild rice

2 cups cubed cooked turkey

2 cups half-and-half cream

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

1. In a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery and onion; cook and stir until tender.

2. Stir in flour until blended; cook until bubbly. Gradually stir in broth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened.

3. Stir in remaining ingredients; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.