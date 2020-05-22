South Side News

As we head into the last half of May, we see white blossoms on the wild plum trees and other flowering trees along the roadsides. We are almost blinded by the many shades of green that greet our eyes. The farmers have been busy in the fields and we are enjoying the warmer temperatures outside.
Next door at Steve Schumann’s, the electricity has been installed for their new home on the hill just east of our line fence. Soon we’ll be able to see more activity over there as the buildings go up.
Last Monday our great-nephew Ben Dorval of Union Grove was here for lunch before going over to his uncle Jim Boles’ place east of friendship. On Friday, Dave and I were in Tomah and on the way home stopped at The Stagecoach in Clifton to take home chicken dinners.
Ron and Arlene Garvens had entertainment Sunday noon as they watched eight orioles cavorting in their yard.
On Thursday, Randy Parkhurst of Orfordville made his weekly visit to parents Jim and Mary and on Sunday grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville had lunch with them.
Up at the west end of the neighborhood, Alan Vlasak got another year older on Friday and that evening he and Heather went next door to the Chip Marty’s where Lowell and Arlys Zellmer and Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana joined the rest of the family for a party.
Tuesday, Sally Dana drove Kathy Stubrud to Madison for an appointment and later she and Lynette Vlasak helped Darlene Martalock have a happy birthday up on South Ridge as they brought her a chocolate malt. The gals spent some time Saturday at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow and later went to the Hillsboro Brewing Company to pick up supper. On Sunday morning they attended the drive through Holy Communion at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall.
Everyone here in our little corner of creation must be doing something right as we are all continuing to be as healthy as we are able with our individual ailments that regularly plague us. God is still in control in spite of COVID-19 and He is taking good care of us, blessing us with the sense to stay at home and away from temptation when we have to be out and about. Let us keep on thanking and praising the Lord in all circumstances as He has admonished us to in His Word.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!