South Side News

Tuesday, Sally Dana drove Kathy Stubrud to Madison for an appointment and later she and Lynette Vlasak helped Darlene Martalock have a happy birthday up on South Ridge as they brought her a chocolate malt. The gals spent some time Saturday at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow and later went to the Hillsboro Brewing Company to pick up supper. On Sunday morning they attended the drive through Holy Communion at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall.

Everyone here in our little corner of creation must be doing something right as we are all continuing to be as healthy as we are able with our individual ailments that regularly plague us. God is still in control in spite of COVID-19 and He is taking good care of us, blessing us with the sense to stay at home and away from temptation when we have to be out and about. Let us keep on thanking and praising the Lord in all circumstances as He has admonished us to in His Word.