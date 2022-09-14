 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spark in the Park in Mauston to address mental health

On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. local health care leaders will host Spark In The Park at Riverside Park in Mauston.

This free community event brings together community members, area business and organizations to spark a local connection and conversation surrounding mental health.

In addition to free refreshments and music by local duo Raising Red, the event seeks to provide an approachable atmosphere for people to connect with area mental health resources and providers, find new self-care opportunities and participate in interactive activities.

“Spark In The Park” is sponsored by Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, Juneau County Health Department, Juneau County Department of Human Services,and the ADRC of Eagle Country. For more information about the event, call Katie at 608-847-2735.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

