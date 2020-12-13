 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sparta American Legion to host annual Christmas Day dinner
0 comments

Sparta American Legion to host annual Christmas Day dinner

{{featured_button_text}}

Sparta’s Annual Christmas Day Dinner will be held at Sparta American Legion Post 100, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited and reservations are requested. There will also be pickup and delivery services.

The meal is free; however, donations are appreciated. Any proceeds left over will be returned to the community through various local charities.

Organizers report that donations for the dinner are down this year. To donate, make checks payable to American Legion Post 100 and write "Christmas dinner" in the memo line. Checks can be mailed or dropped off to American Legion Post 100, 1116 Angelo Rd, Sparta, WI 54656.

Volunteers are needed for setup, cleanup, floor crew (beverages, table clearing and sanitation), servers, packagers, greeters and pickup coordinators.

To sign up as a volunteer, call the Sparta American Legion at 608-269-4411.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS
News

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

November 2020 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as they continue their mission of community service and cha…

JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE
News

JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

Called to be servantsEllen Helgren calls this her High U Garden. I call this a beautiful surprise. This summer coming home from Norwalk on Cou…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News