Sparta American Legion to host annual Christmas Day dinner

Sparta’s Annual Christmas Day Dinner will be held at Sparta American Legion Post 100, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited and reservations are requested. There will also be pickup and delivery services.

The meal is free; however, donations are appreciated. Any proceeds left over will be returned to the community through various local charities.

Organizers report that donations for the dinner are down this year. To donate, make checks payable to American Legion Post 100 and write "Christmas dinner" in the memo line. Checks can be mailed or dropped off to American Legion Post 100, 1116 Angelo Rd, Sparta, WI 54656.

Volunteers are needed for setup, cleanup, floor crew (beverages, table clearing and sanitation), servers, packagers, greeters and pickup coordinators.

To sign up as a volunteer, call the Sparta American Legion at 608-269-4411.

