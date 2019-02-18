Fire

A residence burns in the town of Little Falls. Brian T. Zillmer, Sparta, is suspected of setting the fire.

A Sparta man wanted for an arson in the town of Little Falls has been arrested in Michigan.

Brian T. Zillmer

Brian T. Zillmer

Brian T. Zillmer, 42, was taken into custody without incident Feb. 16 at a Calhoun, Mich., residence belonging to a family member.

Police believe that Zillmer intentionally burned a residential structure located at 1050 Hwy. S in the town of Little Falls Feb. 11. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Zillmer, a resident of the building, fled the home before emergency personnel were called.

Zillmer had recently been released from the Monroe County Jail and was on electronic monitoring; however, it appears that at the time of the incident he had tampered with his monitoring equipment to elude apprehension.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.