A Sparta man wanted for an arson in the town of Little Falls has been arrested in Michigan.
Brian T. Zillmer, 42, was taken into custody without incident Feb. 16 at a Calhoun, Mich., residence belonging to a family member.
Police believe that Zillmer intentionally burned a residential structure located at 1050 Hwy. S in the town of Little Falls Feb. 11. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Zillmer, a resident of the building, fled the home before emergency personnel were called.
Zillmer had recently been released from the Monroe County Jail and was on electronic monitoring; however, it appears that at the time of the incident he had tampered with his monitoring equipment to elude apprehension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.