Sparta Chamber announces summer concert series

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the lineup of entertainment for the 2022 Summer Concerts in the Park series.

The free Wednesday night concerts will be held in the Kiwanis bandshell at Evans-Bosshard Park each week from May 25 to Aug. 31. There is no admission charge for any of the concerts due the sponsorships of local businesses and organizations.

The schedule is as follows:

May 25 - Something Familiar, 1990s alternative band.

June 1 - Shock Pocket, 90s and classic hits.

June 8 - Carlos Danger, 80-90s classic rock.

June 15 - Mike Munson, blues. Art in the Park night.

June 22 - 1AChord, variety band.

July 6 - Dirt River, rock.

July 13 - Heathered Pigs, 90s radio rock. Pets in the Park Night.

July 20 - Greg Hall & the Wrecking Ball. Country rock, blues.

July 27 - The Lake Effect, folk.

Aug. 3 - Dueling pianos.

Aug. 10 - Home grown Tomatoes, variety band.

Aug. 17 - The Executives, 60s rock and roll. Vintage Car Show Night.

Aug. 24 - Red Sky Warning, alternative.

Aug. 31 - The Pat Watters Band, country. Military Appreciation Night.

Concerts run from 7-9 p.m. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage will be sold at the park.

More information on the concert performers and food/beverages choices can be found on the Chamber's Facebook page.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

